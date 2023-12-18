Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift Spotted Testing – Launch In 2024?

As opposed to the model on sale, Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift spotted testing, has a different rear section with a sporty appeal

India’s leading car maker, Maruti Suzuki, is on the verge of launching an update of its ever-popular WagonR hatchback. First set of test mules has been spotted testing in India without any camouflage. When launched, it should compete with other small hatchbacks from rival brands in India.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift Spotted Testing

Considering this test mule is completely naked and not camouflaged, there is a possibility of this not being India-spec vehicle too. This could indicate vehicle testing for a global market and not India as we have seen multiple Wagon R test mules testing here that were never launched. For Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki India is a global manufacturing hub and a good test bed as well.

Jimny 5-Door version is a stark example of this, as it is only manufactured in India and exported to multiple global markets. Potential export of this particular version of WagonR might be South Africa along with a few ASEAN countries like Indonesia where 3rd gen WagonR was rebadged and sold under Karimun brand.

Sticking with 4th gen Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift spotted testing in India without any camouflage, we wish Maruti Suzuki launch it in India and there is a good probability of it happening. Spy shots only show rear end of this updated vehicle and it features styling revisions over current model on sale.

The Volvo-inspired vertical tail lights are identical to current model in design. But they get a blacked-out reflector housing along with a smoked effect clear cover, lending a sporty appeal. Speaking of sporty appeal, rear bumper is completely overhauled and now sports a black element in the middle.

Sporty appeal to tallboy family hatchback

There are two vertical reflectors at either end of rear bumper. These look like a perfect spot for accessorising aftermarket LED light strips from Karol Bagh. The strip above its rear number plate is black, as opposed to chrome on current model. There may be similar changes at the front too, enhancing WagonR’s sporty appeal.

With 3rd-gen Maruti Suzuki WagonR, there was a Stingray facelifted model launched in 2013. Maybe the Stingray name might return in 2024 with this update. There may be interior changes too, offering more features than before. WagonR is a good budget offering known for its usable interior space and low running costs. It is Maruti’s highest-selling car in November 2023.

Powertrain-wise, WagonR currently gets a 1.0L 3-cylinder NA petrol and a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol. Former get CNG option while latter gets AMT option. The new 1.2L Z Series 3-cylinder NA petrol that is debut with 4th gen Swift is likely to make it to WagonR in the future too. If Maruti Suzuki has launch intentions, it could happen in mid-2024, accompanied by a price hike.

