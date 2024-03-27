HomeCar NewsMercedes-Benz G-Class Facelift Debuts - Gets Few First-Ever Features

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Facelift Debuts – Gets Few First-Ever Features

The new changes on Mercedes-Benz G-Class Facelift lend a more sophisticated exterior and a more tech-savvy interior appeal

The iconic G-Class is not only spawning a fully electric version in the form of EQG, but Mercedes-Benz has also given it a mid-life facelift. The design tweaks are mild and still stick to iconic G Wagon silhouette. Powertrain options have been modernised with this update as well, now featuring mild hybrid assistance.

The 2nd generation model of W463 G-Class was first unveiled in 2018. When compared to 1st gen W463 G-Class, the new model was larger, sturdier, safer and featured many first-ever features and elements ever graced on a G Wagon before. The same trend is seen with the W463 G-Class Facelift.

Mercedes-Benz is developing a fully electric version of G-Class, likely called EQG. Ahead of EQG launch, the company is poised to launch a better specced and kitted G-Class in the form of a mid-life facelift. This update brings with it, a mild redesign of its fascia and profile along with an updated lineup of powertrains.

Starting with design changes, we can see an all-new grill along with a re-designed front bumper. These bring more sophistication to G-Class’ iconic fascia. Other note-worthy design changes include addition of a very subtle lip at its windscreen along with rounded-off door shut lines at the A-Pillars.

Both of them aim to strike better aerodynamic efficiency, reducing G-Class’ drag coefficient from 0.53 Cd to 0.48 Cd, along with reduced NVH levels. Car’s washer-jet equipped front-facing camera is re-positioned further down, unlocking ‘transparent bonnet’ feature, which is handy when off-roading.

Redefining luxury off-roading experience

Stepping in, the facelift adds a ton of features that are first-ever for any standard G-Class launched to date. For starters, G-Class facelift brings the same touchscreen version of the latest MBUX system seen with recently launched GLS SUV facelift. Touchscreen on a G-Class, for the first time ever.

Speaking of first time ever, Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift unveiled, packs keyless entry. Other notable additions are heated and cooled cup holders along with a wireless smartphone charging pad. At the centre of its dashboard, Off-road Control Centre has been tweaked so owners can access key functions more easily.

The base G400d is now G450d due to added performance from its tweaked powertrain, coupled with a 48V hybrid setup. G450d gets a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbo diesel developing 357 bhp and 750 Nm. India is less likely to see the launch of 436 bhp G500 with a 3.0L 6-cylinder petrol motor.

India is likely to get the top-spec AMG G63, albeit in limited volumes. This 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 petrol engine makes 585 bhp as before, despite the added 48V mild-hybrid tech. But it features a new and advanced active suspension setup along with optional AMG Active Ride Control that debuted with AMG SL 63.

