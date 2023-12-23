Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launch Date Announced – Flagship SUV

New Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift will arrive in India via CKD route, assembled at the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Chakan near Pune

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launch date has been announced by the company and will go on sale in India on 8th January, 2024. This will be the first of nine launches that the company has planned. These are new E-Class LWB, EQS SUV, Electric G, new AMG GT, GLC Coupe, CLE Class, GLA facelift and GLB facelift.

New Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launch Date Announced

GLS is the Mercedes-Benz India‘s flagship SUV model in the country, not counting its Maybach sibling. It is the biggest Mercedes SUV and is positioned at the top of the company’s monocoque body SUV range.

Where its exterior updates are concerned, the new Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a larger octagonal front grille with four horizontal slats with a Silver Shadow finish, as opposed to two slats on current model. Multibeam LED headlights have been retained and consist of 112 LEDs per headlamp along with LED DRLs.

The front bumper is now different with two air inlet grills looking like dimples, as opposed to a connected design on current model. There is a chrome-plated underguard on front apron. At the rear, LED tail lamps have been revised and now sport three 3D horizontal blocks for a new identity.

Extensive underbody cladding, a silver skid plate and a host of chrome accents are part of its package too. Wheel design is identical as the current model. This is not a bad thing as this 5-spoke pattern is appealing and is 22 inches in size. The company recently updated GLS’ smaller sibling GLE SUV as well.

Interior changes

New Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift gets two large screens like before, one for its instrument cluster and the other for infotainment. Only, these will be updated to the latest MBUX system that is one of the best in the business. Other additions include glossy brown lime wood trims, a low-speed 360-degree camera, Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather upholstery options.

There are 11.6” touchscreens for rear passengers. There is also a 7” removable tablet placed on the rear central console which offers various in-car controls for chauffer-driven owners. Key strengths like 5-zone climate control, heated seats, wireless charging and second-row seating with lumbar support and massage function are retained from current model.

Powertrains and price

Steering wheel with touchpads, adjustable air suspension and auto parking are retained too. Best-in-class safety equipment consists of a 360-degree camera, Heads-Up Display, ABS, 9 airbags, traction control, stability control, hill hold assist and hill descent control, a plethora of ADAS features among others. Typical of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, GLS facelift will get exquisite materials and trims to pamper their customers at the highest level.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift will be powered by two 6-cylinder engines. 400d 4Matic gets a 3.0L, diesel engine offering 326 bhp power and 700 Nm torque and 450 4Matic gets a 3.0L petrol engine making 367 hp power and 500 Nm torque. Both engines come mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic sending power to all four wheels via 4Matic AWD system. There will be a small bump in pricing too.