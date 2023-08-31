Top 10 Cars And Bikes Launching In September 2023

Of all the upcoming cars in India, Tata Nexon facelift is by far the most anticipated and will launch on September 14th

Festive season is one of the busiest times for automakers operating in the Indian market. With festive season nearing, carmakers and bikemakers are gearing up for new launches. In this post, we will cover the top 10 cars and bikes launching in India in the next few months. Some of these are highly anticipated in India and will also make a lot of buzz. Let’s take a look.

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – September 1st

Right off the bat, this is by far one of the most anticipated motorcycle launches in India. Probably in few global markets too. The new Bullet 350 will pack the new J-series platform that aligns it with other 350cc Royal Enfields. This new engine makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. Official brochure is leaked, revealing details about variants and accessories.

2024 KTM 390 Duke

390 range has been the single-cylinder firecracker of motorcycles. For MY2024, KTM is updating its Duke lineup first. 390 Duke, 250 Duke and 125 Duke broke covers recently. Off the bunch, KTM will launch the 390 Duke in India first. It features a brand new platform and an upgraded 399cc engine with 44.8 bhp and 39 Nm. Also, many new components and boasts an updated electronics package as well.

TVS Apache RTR 310 – September 6th

This will be TVS’ second product based on the 310 platform co-developed with BMW. TVS MD Sudarshan Venu teased this motorcycle yesterday in its production guise. TVC shoots for production model seems to be underway. There is a major departure in design department from its BMW counterpart G 310 R. Engine is likely to still make 33.52 bhp and 28 Nm.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Liked Suzuki GSX-8S’ powertrain, but want an ADV? Suzuki is offering just that in the form of new V-Strom 800 DE. First unveiled at 2022 EICMA show, V-Strom 800 DE packs a bigger parallel-twin engine and more off-road-worthy hardware like 21” front wheels than V-Strom 650. Test mules have been spotted in India too.

Tata Nexon Facelift / Nexon EV Facelift – September 14th

This is easily the most important launch from Tata Motors. Nexon is Tata’s best-seller and will feature a complete design overhaul inside-out. Curvy-inspired design language is the stand-out feature, and both ICE Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift will get these. Interiors are a lot more plush and upmarket now. There is a significant amount of new feature additions as well.

Honda Elevate – September 4th

Among the most anticipated cars in India, Honda Elevate SUV is the most interesting one. This marks Honda’s return to SUV business after a long time. We have driven it and you can read about it on our review. It is a no-nonsense compact SUV with squared-off proportions and 220 mm ground clearance. Reliability and dependability will be its primary strengths.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV – September 15th

After launching the EQB, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch its 4th electric car in India. This is the new EQE SUV and will slot above EQB, EQC and below EQS Sedan. This is the crossover version of EQE Sedan and features similar attributes. Large 90.6 kWh battery and 590 km WLTP range are its strong attributes.

Volvo C40 Recharge – September 4th

Ever wanted a XC40 Recharge, but with slight sophistication and style? Say hello to Volvo C40 Recharge, which is XC40 Recharge’s coupe sibling. Even though it resembles its SUV siling in front fascia, side and rear are unmistakably more stylish. The 78 kWh battery promises 530 km of range with dual motor AWD layout boasting 480 PS of power and 660 Nm.

Lexus LM

This uber-luxurious minivan is India-bound and will launch in September. Lexus LM is Toyota Vellfire’s luxurious cousin. The company has commenced bookings officially and will be one of the best chauffeur-driven vehicles in India. Lexus LM is highly likely to borrow the same powertrains from Vellfire.

Toyota Taisor

The Japanese brand currently lacks a sub-4m SUV or crossover in its portfolio since Vitara Brezza based Urban Cruiser was discontinued. Fronx-based crossover will soon fill that void. Toyota has trademarked Taisor name in India, which could very well be the name of this vehicle. Similar powertrains and features as Fronx are likely, but front fascia might vary slightly.

Citroen C3 Aircross

This is Citroen’s 4th offering in India and 3rd ICE model. Based on CMP modular platform, C3 Aircross is a stretched C3 hatchback to accommodate a 3rd row seating. This will go against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and other compact SUVs. A sole 1.2L turbo petrol engine kicks out 110 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Launch is highly likely in September or October.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

This is one vehicle that pops up multiple times, but doesn’t manage to make it all the way to launch. Essentially, it is a TUV300 Plus brought into Bolero name tag with similar treatments we saw when TUV300 transitioned to Bolero Neo. It will feature the same 2.2L turbo diesel engine as other large Mahindra products, as seen in homologation documents. Tuning is different at 118 bhp. This festive season might be a good time for Bolero Neo Plus launch.