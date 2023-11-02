2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Launched For Rs. 98 Lakh – India’s Raunchiest C-Class

Main highlight of Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is its 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol powertrain with 408 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to a 9-speed torque converter and 4Matic AWD

After launching EQE SUV and G63 AMG Grand Edition, the three pointed star is launching AMG C43 sedan and GLE SUV facelift in India. These will be the last set of launches Mercedes has on cards for the Asian subcontinent. GLE facelift launch is detailed in a separate post. Here, we will take a look at what 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 sedan has to offer for Rs. 98 lakh (ex-sh).

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Launched

In Mercedes’ AMG lineup, the new AMG C43 slots above AMG GLA35 SUV and below AMG A45 S, where performance is concerned. Speaking of performance, Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 comes equipped with a high-strung and 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that develops 402 bhp peak power and 500 Nm peak torque.

Mated to a 9-speed gearbox and a potent 4Matic AWD system, Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 can sprint to 100 km/h from a standstill in just 4.6 seconds. This engine is hand-assembled like all AMG engines and proudly displays AMG crest, denoting ‘One Man, One Engine’ philosophy. This engine also boasts 48V hybrid assistance and an F1-derived electrically assisted turbocharger.

Flexing sporty credentials are rear-wheel steering, 3-stage AMG parameter steering, independent suspension at all four wheels with 4 link front and 5-link multiarm rear setup. AMG Ride Control is in the house with adaptive dampers perfectly tuned for both comfort and spirited drives at the driver’s discretion. AMG-specific 4Matic systems nicely sends 69% power to rear axle and 31% power to front axle for enhanced traction. Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 boasts multiple aerodynamic elements on the outside to enhance downforce as part of AMG styling.

In terms of design, this looks much more sportier than regular C-Class. Sportiness comes in the form of an enhanced front end with multiple AMG-specific elements. Grill is sportier and AMG wheels look gangster and scream a lot of aggression. AMG badges, colour-coded brake calipers, subtle lip spoiler, rear diffuser, and front splitter all come together in unison in establishing a sporty edge over regular C-Class design. Merc is offering 7 metallic paint options and 3 MANUFAKTUR paint options.

Interiors strike the perfect blend of sportiness and elegance

On the inside, 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is a regular C-Class, but there are multiple new elements that infuse sportiness. For starters, seat upholstery is specific to C43 and looks ravishing. AMG Sports seats with contrast stitching and AMG plaques, multiple carbon-fibre inlays, AMG performance steering wheel with Nappa leather are highlight features.

Mercedes-Benz offers all the features and creature comforts of regular C-Class. These include S-Class inspired interior layout with a large 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment unit that runs the latest MBUX system, hailed as one of the best in business, and a 12.3-inch horizontal display for instrumentation.

Hey Mercedes assistant, fingerprint scanner for driver profiles, keyless remote start with telematics suite, extensive ADAS suite, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, and 710W 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system are notable features.

Words from the manufacturer

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said – The AMG C 43 4MATIC on the other hand is developed entirely at Affalterbach in accordance to the AMG famous ‘One Man One Engine’ philosophy making it highly exclusive. The vehicle’s state-of-the-art AMG 2.0- litre four-cylinder engine is the world’s first series-production unit to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger in the C-Class.

The electric exhaust gas turbocharger guarantees spontaneous response across the entire rev range, offering a more dynamic driving experience than before. This system is a direct derivative of the F1 technology that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has been successfully using over the years. The C-Class remains an absolute success story for Mercedes-AMG and with the addition of AMG C43, customers now have on offer, a strong performance sedan in the segment.