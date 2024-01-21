New Kia Sonet Base HTE Walkaround – Exteriors, Interiors, Full Details

New Sonet base HTE variant offers a comprehensive package at an affordable price, including 15 advanced safety features

Kia had launched the new Sonet facelift earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. While there are several improvements, the trim names of HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line are the same as earlier. Customers with a budget of around Rs 10 lakh can consider the base HTE variant of Sonet facelift. A walkaround video provides complete details about exteriors, interiors and the features available with Sonet HTE base variant.

New Sonet HTE base variant exteriors

Images of the base variant of Sonet 2024 here is credited to Anubhav Chauhan. As per the traditional approach, base-spec variants usually don’t get much of the cosmetic touch-ups available with higher trims. Kia Sonet facelift base HTE variant is different, as it manages to maintain largely the same look and feel as higher trims.

A clever strategy has been used wherein the shape and form of the LED DRLs and the rear connected LED strip has been retained. But these elements don’t light up, although they create a sporty profile seen with higher trims. The R15 steel wheels come with sporty covers, mimicking the profile of alloy wheels.

2024 Sonet facelift HTE base variant has the updated grille, although it does not get the sporty piano black finish. The front and rear skid plates have silver finish, which helps achieve a rugged profile for the SUV. Headlamps, turn indicators and tail lamps have halogen bulbs and side indicators are mounted on the fender.

New Sonet HTE base variant interiors

Sonet HTE base variant has an all-black theme with semi leatherette seats. Silver accents have been used all across the cabin. There is no infotainment system or music system. However, a dedicated space has been provided on the dash that can be used to install an aftermarket 10.25-inch touchscreen. Key features include a 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster, front and rear USB type-C charging ports, 12v power outlet, manual AC, rear AC vents, power steering with tilt function, electrically adjustable outside mirrors and central locking.

Kia is offering 15 safety features as standard for all variants of Sonet facelift. Standard safety kit includes 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, brake force assist system, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system.

New Sonet HTE base variant powertrain options, price

2024 Sonet HTE base variant is available with the 1.2-litre MPi petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission choices are 5MT and 6MT, respectively. Across higher spec variants, the 1.5-litre diesel is also offered with transmission choices of 6iMT and 6AT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor is available with HTK+ trim onwards. The engine has transmission choices of 6iMT and 7DCT. For Sonet HTE base variant with petrol engine, prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh. With the diesel engine, prices start at Rs 9.79 lakh.

As of December 2023, the sub-compact 4-meter SUV segment is dominated by the likes of Tata Nexon, Punch, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Fronx. In the coming months, Sonet can move up in the list with its enhanced looks and new features. Something similar is expected from the Mahindra XUV300 facelift that is expected to be launched in February-March 2024.