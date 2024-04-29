New Tata Altroz Racer Launch Nears – Spy Shots Reveal Updates

Some of the USPs of Altroz Racer Edition include its race car inspired design, premium equipment and a 120 PS turbo petrol engine

Unveiled in production-ready guise at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show, Tata Altroz Racer Edition will primarily rival the N Line version of Hyundai i20. It will be interesting to see how this rivalry evolves, as this is the first time the i20 N Line is being challenged. Altroz Racer Edition can help push sales and bridge the gap with other bestselling premium hatchbacks.

Altroz Racer Edition Spied – Race car inspired design

While even the standard model has a sporty and athletic profile, the visuals are significantly enhanced with the Altroz Racer Edition. An entirely new dual-tone colour theme has been used, neatly segregating the lower and top sections of the hatch. As launch nears, spy shots of Tata Altroz Racer by automotive enthusiast Abhimanyu Komawar reveal new details.

The roof, pillars, ORVMs, rear spoiler and bonnet are blacked-out, whereas the body panelling gets a contrasting bright orange shade. White racing stripes on the roof and bonnet further enhance the overall look and feel. Sporty alloy wheels in blacked-out finish are another key highlight of Altroz Racer Edition.

Interiors exude a sense of opulence and sophistication with the granite black theme. Contrasting red highlights can be seen on the centre console, dashboard and AC vents. The seats get racing stripes in red and white colours. The red stitching on the seats and steering wheel further improves overall aesthetics. There’s ‘Racer’ badging on the front seat headrests. Red ambient lighting further enhances the ambiance. The warm glow creates the perfect mood, especially for nighttime drives.

Altroz Racer Edition – Premium features

Some of the key features include an electric sunroof with voice assist, air purifier, wireless charger and ventilated leatherette seats. Tata Altroz Racer Edition is equipped with a 7-inch TFT digital cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety kit will be borrowed from the top-spec variants of the standard model.

Key safety features include 6-airbags, electronic stability program (ESP) and reverse parking camera. Altroz Racer Edition will inherit the safety assurance that comes with 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. Rival Hyundai i20 tested in 2022 had received a 3-star rating. Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza are yet to be crash tested in India.

Altroz Racer Edition – Performance

Powering Altroz Racer is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 120 PS of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It is likely that a 7-DCT transmission could also be introduced with the Altroz Racer. In comparison, the primary rival i20 N Line is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 120 PS / 172 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

In the list of best selling premium hatchbacks, Altroz currently trails Baleno and just ahead of i20. If Racer Edition can deliver as per expectations, Altroz sales can increase even further. Launch price is expected around Rs 10 lakh.