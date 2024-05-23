Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition At Rs. 9.84 Lakh Gets Turbo CVT Combo

In sub 4m segment, Nissan Magnite rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO and Renault Kiger

Challenging other sub 4m SUVs on sale in India, Nissan Magnite has put up quite a fight and has single-handedly held Nissan India afloat in the Asian subcontinent. Nissan is celebrating its 1st anniversary of Geza Edition by launching Geza Special Edition which gets a Turbo CVT Engine gearbox combination.

New Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition

Last year, Nissan India launched a special Geza Edition with Magnite at Rs. 7.39 lakh. Based on customer response, Nissan India has now formulated an even more special version of it. Called Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition, it also celebrates the 1st anniversary of Nissan’s whole Geza Edition concept.

Priced at Rs. 9.84 lakh (Ex-sh), Geza CVT Special Edition still banks on the original ethos when the company coined Geza Edition last year. Nissan’s Geza Edition is Inspired by Japanese theatre along with its expressive musical themes. Hence, GEZA CVT Special Edition also offers a special package for music enthusiasts.

Just like last year, Nissan is offering a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with premium JBL branded speakers for an enhanced sensory experience. Geza CVT Special Edition also has an ambient lighting system and premium beige leatherette upholstery offered as an optional extra.

The larger 9-inch display also supports a reverse camera feed with guidelines along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are a few Geza Edition badges to highlight the car’s special positioning.

According to Nissan, the resounding success of Geza Edition last year was an inspiration to carve the new Geza CVT Special Edition. Based on customer reception, Nissan is combining its 99 bhp Turbo CVT powertrain and Geza Edition appeal. At Rs. 9.84 lakh (Ex-sh), Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition is the most affordable Turbo CVT combo.

Statement from Nissan India

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL), said, “We are delighted to introduce the newest variant of the Magnite following the tremendous success of the GEZA Special Edition last year. We have identified a significant opportunity based on customer feedback in the market to offer premium features at an accessible price point.”

“The Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition is the only CVT Turbo available at such a competitive price with features that no other product offers in the market. It underlines our commitment to delivering best-in class technology, premium features and advanced infotainment offerings at an accessible price.”

