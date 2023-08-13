Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased Again – MoveOS4 Debuts On 15th August

In addition to the new e-motorcycle, Ola will also be revealing the MoveOS 4 on August 15

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Ola Electric has made big plans for its customers and enthusiasts. Ola is currently among the popular electric two-wheeler brands in the country. The company will be looking to boost momentum by introducing new updates and new products at regular intervals.

Ola Electric has a habit of throwing big surprises. The company has been pursuing ambitious goals, which also include the launch of an electric car. One can expect some big announcements on August 15.

MoveOS 4 unveil and possibly new e-motorcycle

Ola Electric has already confirmed that they will be revealing MoveOS 4, the upgraded operating system for Ola electric scooters. The OS used onboard electric two-wheelers is an integral part of the overall user experience. It allows the user to stay connected with the vehicle at all times. While riding, users can access their calls, text and music. Connectivity features improve safety and allow users to track their two-wheeler in real-time.

As of now, Ola electric scooters are equipped with the MoveOS 3 version. The latest MoveOS 4 is expected to start rolling out to users by the end of this year. The updates are provided over-the-air. Users do not need technical support, unless there’s an issue with the update process. Just like earlier OS versions, users can expect multiple new features with MoveOS 4.

Not a MoveOS 4 teaser. Seriously.

See you at Customer Day 2023.#EndICEagePart1 #OlaCustomerDay2023 pic.twitter.com/tJxU0qJLv0 — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 12, 2023

One of the possibilities include Concert Mode, which will be an upgrade over the current Party Mode. As of now, the scooter’s lights work in sync with the music being played. The Concert mode will allow multiple scooters to coordinate their lights with the music. This can be great fun with friends and family members. Another upgrade could be more options in mood settings. Existing MoveOS 3 has mood options of auto, light and dark.

Ola is also said to be working on an advanced navigation system called Ola Maps. One of the key features could be trip planner, which adjusts the route based on available charging stations along the way. A similar feature is already available with Ather electric scooters.

Ola new electric motorcycle incoming?

As enthusiasts wait eagerly for August 15th, Ola’s CEO has released yet another teaser. From the silhouette, it appears to be an electric motorcycle. Ola had earlier revealed that they are working on an electric motorcycle. The concept or pre-production version could be revealed on August 15. It appears to be a sports bike, which can deliver exhilarating, track-oriented ride dynamics.

Ola can also launch its new electric scooter S1X. This can be the most affordable Ola scooter. It is expected to be priced at under Rs 1 lakh. Primary objective will be to nudge buyers into choosing an electric scooter over the entry-level ICE-based commuter scooters.