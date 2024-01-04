RE Hunter 350 New Colours Launched At Rs. 1.7 Lakh – Dapper O, Dapper G

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 new colours launched, are Dapper O and Dapper G and they’re an addition to three Dapper series shades currently on sale

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based 2W manufacturer, has launched two new colours with Dapper series of Hunter 350. This will help in strengthening RE’s 350cc middleweight portfolio which it is already dominating with quite a lead. New Hunter 350 colours are an addition to Dapper series of Metro variant and will cost Rs. 1,69,656 (ex-sh). Called Dapper O and Dapper G, these new colours bring out peppy vibrance to already youthful Hunter 350.

RE Hunter 350 New Colours Launched – New Dapper shades

The new Dapper G and Dapper O are addition to three other shades offered within Dapper series – Dapper White, Dapper Ash and Dapper Grey. As the alphabets denote, Dapper O is Orange and Dapper G is Green. Personally think Dapper Orange is the best looking of the bunch with popping colours with complementing White accents on fuel tank.

For starters, Hunter 350 is the most affordable of Royal Enfield’s portfolio and will share much of its design elements and engine specifications with other RE 350s. Hunter 350 is a roadster style motorcycle that also pays tribute to retro styling akin to that seen on other Royal Enfield bikes.

Based on the company’s J-Platform, the new Hunter 350 borrows design inspiration also from other Roadsters from legacy manufacturers with a long single-piece seat, tear drop-shaped fuel tank, a rounded headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators and an upswept exhaust. Retro variant of Hunter 350 is the lightest 350cc RE motorcycle too, at 177 kg.

It gets a low seat height offering a sportier stance with an upright riding position and mid-set foot pegs along with flat handlebars. Being a roadster, it rides on 17-inch wheels at the front and rear. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster too with Tripper Navigation that offers turn-by-turn navigation using Bluetooth connectivity.

Engine, Braking and Suspension

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will share its engine lineup and underpinnings with other RE 350s. Meaning, the same J-Series 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that offers 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Top speed is pegged at around 120 km/h.

RE Hunter 350 is presented in two variants. The base Retro variant will see braking via a disc brake in the front and drum brake at the rear with single-channel ABS. The top-spec Metro variant gets disc brakes at both front and rear with dual-channel ABS. In terms of suspension, the RE Hunter 350 will get 41mm RSU telescopic forks in the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Hunter 350 currently undercuts all of its Roadster style rivals from brands like Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Jawa and Yezdi. Prices for base Retro variant start from Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-sh) and Metro variants cost Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-sh) for Dapper shades and Rs. 1.74 lakh (ex-sh) for Rebel shades.