Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted? Or Is This Bullet 650?

Whether this is Royal Enfield Bullet 650 or Classic 650, it will get the same 648cc parallel-twin motor from other 650cc bikes in the company’s portfolio

Royal Enfield currently has around 15 motorcycles pending in the pipeline. These include 350cc motorcycles, 450cc motorcycles and 650cc motorcycles. Out of these, there are test mule sightings for around four motorcycles. These are Classic 350 Bobber, 450cc 390 Duke rival, Shotgun 650 and more recently, Classic 650.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted – Spy shots surface

A recent report covers a new 650cc test mule. Looking at it, we can’t help but wonder whether this is the Bullet 650 that we all crave. Bullet brand recently got a slight re-design as seen with new Bullet 350. This new 650cc motorcycle is either a Classic 650 or is very well the real deal, which is a Bullet 650.

We say Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the real deal because it is an absolute timeless legend. This motorcycle has stood the test of time and still has a huge draw in Indian audience. The word Bullet is legitimately more popular than its maker Royal Enfield in India. Such is its popularity. Making a 650cc version of this design seems to be a strategic move.

This motorcycle bears uncanny semblance with Bullet 350 and bears an overall similar silhouette. Making the bump to 650cc class, Royal Enfield seems to be giving it slightly upmarket elements. A retro headlight cap seen with Classic 350 and split seat design and wire-spoke wheels are notable elements.

As opposed to Super Meteor 650, there are less premium bits on this test mule. For example, front suspension is RSU telescopic units like Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and not USD telescopic units such as Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. The latter’s blacked-out engine bay and exhaust are absent with the recently seen test mule as well.

Is this Classic 650 or Bullet 650?

There is a very high probability of this being a Classic 650 as well. For starters, Classic 350 is the highest-selling 350cc motorcycle in India and is slowly becoming a default for retro classic motorcycles. Bringing this vibe into 650cc portfolio will establish familiarity and might become the go-to motorcycle for existing Classic 350 owners while upgrading.

Semblance with Classic 350 design is evident too. Both Classic and Bullet lines used to get a 500cc engine and is not on sale anymore. This test mule will be the logical replacement for those.

The next highest-selling middle-weight motorcycle?

If it bears either Classic 650 or Bullet 650 name, yeah. We can see this motorcycle quickly climbing up the sales charts to surpass Super Meteor 650 and even the OG 650cc Twins Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The retro charm this motorcycle radiates, is unshakable and will probably invoke more nostalgia than Interceptor 650.

Regardless, this motorcycle will feature the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox, RSU telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, wire-spoke wheels, chrome ORVMs, chrome exhaust are notable highlights.

