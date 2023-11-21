Volkswagen Launched Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition – Starts Rs. 15.5 Lakh

Both Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition are based on Topline trims and get 1.0L TSI petrol engine with a choice between 6MT and 6TC

After launching Matte Edition of Virtus sedan and GT Edge Trail Edition of Taigun SUV, Volkswagen India is launching Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition. These Sound Edition with both Taigun and Virtus will be sold in limited numbers with special and exclusive decals on the outside and features on the inside.

Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition

Taigun is currently the safest SUV in compact SUV space in India (along with its platform partner Skoda Kushaq). Volkswagen sold 2,200+ units of Taigun last month with a staggering 39.91% MoM growth. The company recently launched GT Edge Trail Edition in India, starting from Rs. 16.3 lakh (ex-sh).

Now, Volkswagen is extending its special edition offerings with Taigun Sound Edition. Pricing for Taigun Sound Edition starts from Rs. 16.33 lakh for Sound Edition Topline MT and Rs. 17.90 lakh for Sound Edition Topline AT (both prices mentioned are ex-sh).

As denoted by the variant name, Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition is based on Topline trim. There will be limited numbers, where production is concerned. There are four colours to choose from – Carbon Steel Grey, Lava Red, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red. The contrasting white roof and ORVMs are soothing and looks more appealing with Taigun than Black roof.

Exterior changes include Sound Edition specific badges and decals seen on C-pillars. On the inside, feature additions include electrically adjustable front-row seats, 7-speaker music system with a sub-woofer and an amplifier. Other than these, there are no changes to spot.

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition

Just like Taigun Sound Edition, Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition sedan is also sold in limited numbers. It is based on Topline trim too, and gets the same set of interior upgrades as Taigun Sound Edition. These include electrically operated front seats along with a 7-speaker music system that packs a sub-woofer and an amplifier.

Virtus Sound Edition gets special badges and decals on C-pillars like Taigun Sound Edition. Exterior colour options with Virtus Sound Edition are Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, and Lava Red and also gets a contrasting white roof and ORVMs. Pricing starts from Rs. 15.51 lakh for Sound Edition MT and Rs. 16.77 lakh for Sound Edition AT (both prices mentioned are ex-sh).

Where powertrains are concerned, both Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition and Taigun Sound Edition miss out on the 1.5L EVO turbo-petrol engine as they are based on Topline trims. So, the 1.0L TSI turbo petrol engine with 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque is standard, along with an option to choose between 6-speed MT or 6-speed TC.