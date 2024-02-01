Tata Curvv Debuts In New Orange Colour – Gets Petrol, Diesel Engine

While Curvv’s coupe styling ensures a distinct identity, the SUV does borrow multiple design elements from Nexon, Harrier and Safari

After establishing a strong presence in the sub-4-meter SUV segment with Nexon and Punch, Tata Motors is all set to enter the compact SUV segment with the Curvv SUV. There are some formidable rivals in this space such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Tata Curvv is expected to be launched later this year. Ahead of that, Tata has released some images of the production-ready model.

Tata Curvv front fascia

Production version of Curvv has been revealed in a bright orange colour shade at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. It complements the sporty profile of the SUV. Curvv’s front fascia follows the same design language, as seen with facelift versions of Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

The grille and surface detailing, headlamp and fog lamp housings and the full-width LED light bar are similar to that of Harrier. Other features such as the sequential turn signals and lower bumper section are a close match to that of Nexon.

Tata Curvv side and rear profile

Side profile of Curvv has a more unique persona, relative to the front fascia that is inspired by other Tata cars. The sheet metal bends are sharper and in straight lines all across.

The SUV has squared wheel arches and thick body cladding. It appears a lot more prominent than even Nexon. The pincer-styled dual-tone machined alloy wheels significantly enhance the SUV’s visual appeal. These are likely to be premium units that could be offered with the top-spec trims of Curvv.

Another detail worth noting is the chrome outline on the windows. Curvv gets flush-type door handles, which is a first for a Tata car. This treatment helps reduce visual clutter, enabling a refined, polished look for the SUV. Side profile also reveals Curvv’s high ground clearance. It seems even more than Nexon and Harrier. Curvv could probably get 18-inch wheels, which would explain the tall profile of the SUV.

Towards the rear, Curvv has a sloping roofline. It merges seamlessly with the boot section. At rear, the overall look and feel is similar to that of the front fascia. Some of the key highlights include a full-width LED light bar, edgy tail lamps, prominent bumper and split aero rear spoiler.

Can Curvv challenge Creta, Seltos?

Curvv is visually appealing and its segment-first coupe styling will work as an advantage. Especially for folks who prefer this body style. Curvv could have gotten an entirely new front fascia, but it appears that Tata has chosen to go along with the existing design language. Side and rear profile are among the USPs that can help achieve a clear differentiation against top rivals such as Creta and Seltos.

Consumer decisions will also depend on Curvv’s equipment list. As seen with the new Nexon, Harrier and Safari, Tata has been offering a comprehensive range of premium and high-tech features. Curvv could get some additional features as well to boost its prospects. Engine options will be borrowed from Nexon, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Curvv will also be offered in electric format.