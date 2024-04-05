Tata Curvv Spotted Beside Nexon – Shows Greater Width & Added Features

There was a unique Bronze shade on Tata Curvv spotted beside Nexon that looks like it was inspired by Safari’s Supernova Copper or Cosmic Gold colours

Compact SUV space is one of the most competitive in India and is one of the most over-crowded one as well. We already have nine contenders and we are expecting to enter this space for the first time with Curvv. Recent spy shots show Curvv alongside pre-facelift Nexon and show dominance with a massive road presence.

Tata Curvv Spotted Beside Nexon

This is the first time Tata Motors is foraying into compact SUV space with Curvv. When launched, Curvv’s primary rival is Citroen Basalt. It will rival other SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Citroen C3 Aircross.

It was displayed at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo in near-production guise and wowed audience with its stylish coupe roofline. Curvv is a Nexon underneath, which has been stretched to break the 4m length barrier and fall in compact SUV space. In previous posts, we have seen how Nexon and Curvv bear semblances with their profile.

However, there is more to the equation than just length and sloping roofline. Curvv is significantly wider and has a more imposing road presence. This is due to added width that we can see in latest spy video by The Fat Biker. One would think Nexon’s cabin is unchanged, only extending the wheel track.

That said, there seems to be a proportionate increase in width with Curvv over Nexon, where Tata Motors might have employed a wider cabin too. We can see this in the visibly wider windscreen on Curvv over Nexon. So, the added width is likely to increase practicality and interior space apart from looking more substantial.

Added features

To keep design proportionate, Tata could even increase wheel track to match the added girth with Curvv. Or offer negative off-set wheels to fill up these wheel arches across car’s added width. Tyres look like they’re fatter than Nexon’s as well. But we should consider that this particular Nexon in pictures is an XM trim with 195-section tyres as standard.

The video also shows that there are no cameras on its ORVMs, hinting that it is not top-spec trim. However, these ORVMs pack a blind-spot assist feature with the rear camera and sensors as its visual input. Other notable highlights are connected LED tail lights and stylish alloy wheel design.

This particular Curvv test mule donned a somewhat Bronze exterior shade. On the inside, there will be similarities with Nexon’s interior with more features like electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen seen with Nexon EV, electronic parking brake and others.

Where powertrains are concerned, it will pack similar engines as Nexon. So, the 1.2L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine with 118 bhp and 170 Nm along with 1.5L 4-cyl Diesel engine with 113 bhp and 260 Nm are likely. Gearbox options will be a 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed DCT. Will the petrol motor pack the higher spec 125 PS and 225 Nm tune on Curvv? Only time will tell.