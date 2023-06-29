Tata Frest Name Registered – Curvv SUV’s Launch Name? (Creta Rival)

Frest / Curvv will mark Tata’s entry into compact SUV segment, currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos

Tata’s ICE-converted electric cars like Nexon EV have been a roaring success. Tiago EV is also registering consistent numbers every month. Similar results are expected with upcoming Punch EV as well.

In the next phase, Tata will be launching its next-gen EVs like Curvv. It will have a petrol variant and possibly a CNG as well. Launch is expected in 2024. Curvv will mark Tata’s entry in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Tata Frest name registered

Ahead of Curvv’s debut, Tata has registered an entirely new name – ‘Frest’. The original application date for the Frest word mark is February 22, 2022. However, the approval has been provided on June 26, 2023.

It is normal for trademark applications to take a long time to process. There could be similar sounding names owned by other entities, who may raise an objection. In case of Frest word mark, the current status is ‘Accepted & Advertised’. There’s one more step, as the final official status reads ‘Registered’. This is when one gets to see the ‘Valid Upto’ date of the word mark.

It is possible that Frest could be used as a market name for Curvv concept SUV. Tata could use the Curvv name for some other vehicle at a later date. Both ‘Curvv’ and ‘Tata Curvv’ trademark applications were filed in March 2022. Both names have been approved and registered, valid up to March 2032.

Talking about the Frest trademark, it does not seem to be a catchy name. Especially in comparison to other Tata brand names like Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari. The term ‘Frest’ does not register any strong emotions. It seems like a simple word combo of Fresh & Best. Irrespective of what it means or denotes, Frest will surely be rated lower than Curvv by most people. Curvv too has a problem, as the ‘VV’ seems like an exercise in numerology. Tata’s new-gen EV certainly deserves a better name.

Tata Frest / Curvv range specs

Tata is expected to first launch the electric version of Frest / Curvv. Petrol and CNG variants will be launched subsequently. The electric version is expected to have a range of around 400 to 500 km. It will take on rivals such as MG ZS EV and upcoming Creta EV. A range of premium features will be available such as 360° camera, auto park assist and leather wrapped steering wheel with capacitive touch surfaces and toggles.

ICE version will have a distinctive design for the bumper and air dam. It will have flush-fitting door handles and a unique set of alloy wheels as well. ICE version of Frest / Curvv will be getting the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. It generates 125 hp of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include both manual and automatic.