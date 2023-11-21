Tata Harrier Wide Body Concept Rendered – Thicc Harrier!

When compared to regular facelifted model on sale, Tata Harrier wide body concept rendered, looks a lot more youthful and sporty

We recently covered Tata Nexon Bluarc Dark Edition slammed, wide body and murdered concept render by Bozz Concepts. Seeing how Nexon looked with a wide-body kit, we wondered how Tata Harrier would look with one. Zephyr Designz has the answer with Tata Harrier Zephyr Performance Widebody Concept.

Tata Harrier Wide Body Concept Rendered by Zephyr Designz

We have seen Zephyr Designz’ work in the past. We particularly like XL6 4X4 concept render and Verna wide body renders. Wide body concepts lend a different perspective on how a car design could have been finalised. They also radiate a soothing and appealing aura that looks sporty, than butch.

That’s exactly the case with Harrier Widebody concept too. It still bears semblance with Harrier facelift that recently launched, but features quite a lot of design elements on its own. If there was a wildness slider with Harrier that Tata Motors has kept in the middle to keep design conservative, Zephyr Designz has taken that slider closer to the max.

Front fascia reveals similar attributes as stock Harrier on sale, but a lot sportier. I particularly like how the wide-body effect is baked into the design and not tacked on later. This is prevalent with fatter front fenders and front bumpers. Rest of the design is similar to regular Harrier facelift, while making a lot sleeker than Tata’s designs.

Shiny elements have been reduced to just the Tata Motors’ logo. All the lines in Harrier’s fascia have been revised to achieve a sleeker look. Maybe the Tata logo could have been replaced with classic TATA lettering and bottom parts of the doors may have been gloss Black to reduce visual bulk. Other than that, Tata Harrier Wide body concept by Zephyr Designz looks flawless.

The slammed look with flared wheel arches looks fire!

Stock suspension setup is replaced with sporty ones for a slammed look. Vorsteiner VFF 107 wheels in black finish look dope and are wrapped with Advan Neova tyres. These tyres are thicc and lend a proper sports car look with a leap-forward stance. The visual treat with Tata Harrier Wide Body concept from Zephyr Designz continues in the back.

We particularly like the rear bumper with a sporty diffuser that also houses a chrome-tipped quad exhaust setup. A vertical LED light bar in the middle rounds off the sporty appeal perfectly. Rear LED connected tail lights are close to stock, but rear quarter panels around these tail lights carry sharper and more profound lines, adding a lot of character.

The colour that Zephyr Designz has gone for is that of a candy Yellow that brings out the youthfulness of Harrier. When compared to the butch tall-riding SUV that Harrier is, this Tata Harrier Wide body concept from Zephyr Designz looks a lot more appealing.

