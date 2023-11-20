Toyota Hilux MHEV Revealed For Europe – Hilux Goes Hybrid, Fortuner Next?

When compared to regular diesel-only model currently on sale, Toyota Hilux MHEV bears identical design inside and out, along with capabilities

If we take Toyota’s lineup in India, vehicles with the letters “Hi” or “Hy” in their names, have strong hybrid powertrains as an option. Even though Hilux pickup truck was launched much before Toyota toyed with Hybrid powertrains, it is getting MHEV setup in global markets. Is India next? Will Fortuner get it too?

Toyota Hilux MHEV Revealed

Hilux pickup truck has worldwide recognition as one of the toughest vehicles on sale. It has legend status associated with it and has quite a cult following too. Hilux is primarily known for its dependability, respectable off-road ability and sheer reliability along with simplicity and affordability.

Toyota has to keep purists in mind while tinkering with a vehicle like Hilux. But Toyota assures the new Hilux MHEV does not affect off-roading and towing capabilities of standard non-hybrid Hilux currently on sale. Because MHEV system is strategically placed, Hilux hybrid boasts 700 mm water wading depth.

The main reason for Toyota to consider this 48V mild hybrid setup for Hilux is to meet the ever-expanding quest of lowering carbon emissions and increasing fuel efficiency. In that regard, Toyota claims 10% increase in fuel efficiency with this 48V hybrid setup. Other than that, regenerative braking and torque assistance are notable attributes as well.

Primary markets for Toyota Hilux MHEV are Europe, South Africa, Australia, Middle-East, ASEAN nations and more. India currently gets diesel-only Toyota Hilux. We expect Toyota to introduce mild-hybrid equipped powertrains with next-gen Hilux and Fortuner based on global Tacoma. Or just offer it on current models too.

Specs and powertrains

As of now, Toyota is manufacturing Hilux MHEV in Thailand and shipping to European markets. Other models that are highly likely to get this hybrid update are Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser 70 Series and India’s favourite Fortuner. Usual rivals for Hilux in India include Isuzu V-Cross and upcoming Scorpio Pik Up.

As per design, there are no real elements to distinguish between hybrid and non-hybrid. All the components and sheet metal are carried over from current Hilux. The prototypes for Hilux MHEV were demonstrated at 7th round of the World Rally Championship in Kenya. 4-times WRC champ and former Toyota world title winner Finnish driver Juha Kankkunen demonstrated it.

There are no changes to dimensions along with load carrying capacity. The same 2.8L turbo diesel engine is retained, albeit with a 48V mild hybrid setup along with an electric motor for torque assist that will increase fuel efficiency. Owing to costs associated with a self-charging hybrid setup like this, MHEV tech is likely to come fitted only with top-spec trims in the beginning. Trickling down to lower trims later.