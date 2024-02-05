Toyota Hyryder 7-Seater Rendered – Rivals Alcazar, Safari, XUV700, Carens

Toyota Hyryder 7-seater will tackle Alcazar, Safari, XUV700 and its Maruti counterpart and offer Hybrid powertrain and AWD

Global automotive juggernaut, Toyota, has been one of the most iconic SUV makers in the world. The company has Land Cruiser, 4Runner, FJ Cruiser, Highlander, Fortuner and other notable nameplates. In India, Toyota’s next SUV is likely to be the 7-seater version of Hyryder. SRK Designs has created a render of the same. Let’s take a look.

Toyota Hyryder 7-Seater Rendered

The partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has yielded many vehicles. Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder duo is one of the most prominent among these vehicles. Manufactured by Toyota at their Bidadi plant in Karnataka state, Grand Vitara is a badge-engineered product of Hyryder.

Now that Grand Vitara is on the verge of spawning a 7-seat version, the same logic might also be applied to Toyota Hyryder 7-seater version. We have already covered SRK Designs’ render of Grand Vitara’s 7-seater version. In this post, we will look at SRK Designs’ render of Hyryder’s 7-seater version.

Even though both 7-seater versions of Grand Vitara and Hyryder are highly likely to share most of their design traits with their 5-seater counterparts, SRK has imagined a slight design variation that could be called as a facelift too. SRK Designs has taken inspiration from Toyota’s global lineup and the overall result is quite pleasing.

Fascia now boasts a larger grill with a bigger Toyota logo splitting a chunky horizontal silver strip that connects the two DRL lighting elements. Globally, this is where the headlights are housed and we can see three ice-cube effect LED elements surrounded by stylish LED DRLs. However, actual headlights are in the bumper, similar to current Hyryder.

Brand new fascia expected?

These headlights are now vertically arranged triple barrel design. Chunky bumpers have multiple gun metal finish plastic elements that manufacturers advertise as faux skid plates. Wheel arches remain similar, but alloy wheels are now V-shaped 5-element design lending a 10-spoke appeal.

C-pillar onwards, we can see a major departure from current Hyryder. This is where Hyryder’s body is stretched to incorporate 3rd row seats. Length increments could be around 25 cm, taking the overall length over 4.6m. Wheelbase is likely to remain identical to current model at 2,600 mm. That said, there might be a stretch in wheelbase too, like Hyundai did with Alcazar.

Speaking of, Hyundai Alcazar is the primary rival for Toyota Hyryder 7-seater. Kia Carens may be another rival even though it is positioned against Maruti Suzuki XL6. Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and its Maruti counterpart are other notable rivals. Powertrains will be the same – 1.5L NA petrol with optional AWD along with a 1.5L strong hybrid powertrain.