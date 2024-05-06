Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ Launched – 7S, 8S Variants, 14 New Features

Owing to its tough underpinnings and reliability, Toyota Innova Crysta continues to be a popular vehicle in premium MPV space

To enhance its dominance in the premium people mover segment, Toyota Innova Crysta now gets a new trim level. Called GX+, it is positioned between GX below and VX above it. GX+ gets added features over GX and is an overall decently specced mid-level trim that should appeal to a wider range of buyers.

Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ Launched

India has always favoured people moving vehicles in varied capacities. Once available in the mainstream segment, Toyota Innova brand has climbed the price ladder and is now available as a premium offering. Innova Crysta has stood the test of time and has emerged as a reliable and dependable offering.

The newly launched Innova Crysta GX+ is aimed at providing a decent mix of features and premiumness for budget-conscious buyers. At Rs. 21.39 lakh (ex-sh), Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ is Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-sh) more expensive than GX trim on which it is based. Toyota is offering both 7-seater and 8-seater variants with the newly launched GX+ trim.

There are as many as five colour choices Toyota is offering with Innova Crysta GX+ trim. These are Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Platinum White Pearl, and Silver Metallic. Innova Crysta is diesel only, while the newer Innova Hycross is offered in petrol only and petrol+electric hybrid setup.

What are the feature additions?

Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ trim is vastly based on GX trim with a bunch of added features. For reference, base GX trim is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh and GX+ is Rs. 1.39 lakh more expensive. That said, GX+ is Rs. 3.25 lakh less expensive than VX trim which is priced at Rs. 24.64 lakh (ex-sh).

For Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-sh), GX+ trim offers as many as 14 new features over GX trim. Prominent among these are auto-folding ORVMs, a DVR, wooden panels on the inside, dual-tone (diamond cut) alloy wheels, premium fabric seat covers and a rear camera.

Powertrain-wise, Toyota has kept Innova Crysta GX+ intact as it is only a minor bump in features list over existing GX trim. So, the same ladder-frame chassis shared with Fortuner SUV and Hilux pickup truck and the tried and tested 2.4L Turbo Diesel engine continue to do duties on Innova Crysta GX+.

This engine is capable of churning out 148 bhp peak power and 343 Nm peak torque. The same rear-wheel drive layout, roust suspension, plush ride quality, decent space and comfort continue to remain Innova Crysta’s strengths. It even gets a few premium elements like ambient lighting, second-row folding tables, captain seat option in second row and others.

