Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 3 L – What’s New?

Positioned as India’s fastest electric motorcycle, both variants of Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 can touch a top speed of 155 km/h

India’s fastest electric motorcycle manufacturer, Ultraviolette, launched the second iteration of its F77. Called F77 Mach2, the new motorcycle heralds into a new era of electric mobility and offers more performance and range than F77. Along the way, Ultraviolette has streamlined the motorcycle to incorporate more features than before.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach2 Launched

Starting at a price point of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-sh), Ultraviolette F77 Recon has a lot going for it this time around. For starters, the pricing is not atrocious anymore. Ex-showroom pricing, that is. If you recall, F77 was priced between Rs. 3.8 lakh to Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-sh). F77 Mach 2 is offered in two different variants across three different personas and nine different colours.

The newer model is priced between Rs. 2.99 lakh for base model and Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-sh) for top-spec Recon. Stellar White, Supersonic Silver, and Lightning Blue with Airstrike persona, Plasma Red, Turbo Red and Afterburner Yellow with Laser and lastly Stealth Grey, Asteroid Grey, Cosmic Grey with Shadow personas. The Stellar White shade kinda reminds me of F77 Space Edition.

It has to be noted that prices quoted above for F77 Mach 2 are introductory and are limited to the first 1,000 customers only. Bookings commenced today from 15 cities in India and deliveries start in May. Headline performance figures for F77 Mach 2 Recon are 40.2 bhp, 100 Nm, 155 km/h top speed, 0-60 km/h in 2.8s, 0-100 km/h in 7.7s and 323 km range.

These metrics don’t represent a drastic improvement when compared to the top-spec F77 Limited variant launched in Nov 2022. Dimensions and weight and battery size remain identical too. Speaking of, F77 Mach 2 gets a 7.1 kWh battery with a 211 km claimed range and F77 Mach 2 Recon gets a larger 10.3 kWh battery with a 323 km claimed range.

Both variants have a top speed of 155 km/h, which is nice. What’s new in F77 Mach 2 are added features like DSC (Dynamic Stability Control), 4 levels are traction control, 10 levels of regenerative braking, anti-collision warning system, fall alerts, towing alerts, Delta Watch and more.

Optional packages

As standard, both Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon get DSC, ride modes (Glide, Combat, Ballistic), 5-inch TFT instrument screen running UV Automotive Linux OS, auto-dimming LED headlight with DRLs, hazard lights, hill hold assist, dual channel ABS, park assist, find my F77, 3 year or 30,000 km vehicle warranty, 12 kW DC charging capability and standard charger with option for Boost charger.

Both get steel trellis frame with aluminium bulkhead, USD 41mm front forks and rear mono-shock (both adjustable for preload), 320mm front disc, 230mm rear disc, 110/70 R17 front and 150/60 R17 rear tyres and LTE connectivity with eSim. As part of the introductory offer for the first 1,000 buyers, Ultraviolette is giving a Performance Pack for free. This includes 10 levels of regen braking, dynamic regen and advanced 4-level traction control.

There’s another optional pack called Violette A.I. which includes alerts for movement, fall and towing, remote lockdown, crash alerts, daily ride stats and an anti-collision warning system. This pack seems to be optional with both F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon. The 8 year or 8,00,000 km powertrain warranty is optional with Recon variant only. Standard variant gets an option for 5 year or 1,00,000 km warranty and that too, is optional.

