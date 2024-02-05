Upcoming 5 New Cars In Feb 2024 – Creta N Line To New Swift

Unveiling the Hottest Cars Set to Hit Indian Streets This February – Car Enthusiasts, Buckle Up

As February unfolds, the Indian automotive industry is set to witness the debut of five eagerly anticipated cars. Some will roll onto the roads, while others will be unveiled, creating a buzz among car enthusiasts. Let’s delve into the upcoming launches that are set to redefine the driving experience.

1 – Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai’s best-selling SUV, the Creta, received a facelift just last month. Now, the automaker is set to introduce a sportier version – the Creta N Line. This variant will boast exclusive colour schemes adorned with striking red accents, creating an eye-catching aesthetic.

Under the hood, the Creta N Line will feature a robust 1.5L turbo petrol engine, generating 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque. With transmission options including a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT, the Creta N Line is poised to be one of the fastest SUVs in its segment, achieving 0-100 km/h in under 9 seconds.

2 – New-Gen Swift

Having made its global debut in concept form at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the new-gen Swift is now ready to hit the Indian market. Production is expected to commence at Maruti’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, with the unveiling and bookings opening this month.

The Swift will be powered by an all-new 1.2-liter petrol unit featuring a Z Series, 3-cylinder engine. The inclusion of a mild-hybrid setup will contribute to a power output of 83 PS and 108 Nm of torque. Expect additional features such as a larger touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and enhanced safety features. More details here.

3 – Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300, already spotted in production-ready form, will showcase bold styling changes. These include C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a redesigned rear end with an LED light bar. Engine options for the 2024 XUV300 will remain consistent with the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter diesel, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Detailed spy shots here, with interiors.

4 – Tata Tiago & Tigor CNG AMT

Tata Motors is set to introduce India’s first CNG-powered cars with an automatic gearbox. The Tiago and Tigor CNG will feature an AMT option, with pre-bookings already underway at dealerships for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Tiago iCNG AMT will be available in XTA, XZA+, and XZA NRG trims, while the Tigor iCNG AMT will come in XZA and XZA+ variants.

5 – 2024 Skoda Octavia Global Debut

Skoda is gearing up for the global debut of the 2024 Octavia. Offering a sneak peek, the updated model will feature a refreshed design in both the front and rear. Engine options are expected to remain consistent, while the interiors will receive a luxurious upgrade with additional features.

Excitement is building as these new cars prepare to hit the Indian roads, offering a diverse range of options for auto enthusiasts in February 2024. Apart from these, there are many more cars and SUVs coming our way this year. Let us know which is the car that you are waiting for in 2024.