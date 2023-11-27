Affordable Cars That Are Big On Infotainment Experience – 10-inch+ Screen

Infotainment systems have emerged as a crucial aspect of any vehicle and we have compiled a list of cars across segments with 10-inch+ displays in size

Infotainment systems in today’s cars have evolved to such an extent that they can make or break a product. There was a time when attributes of infotainment screens were Bluetooth streaming, handsfree calling, offline maps and GPS. Now it is all about smartphone connectivity (Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wired or wireless) and the main factor is turning to be screen size.

We have compiled a list of vehicles that provide a good infotainment experience in their respective segments under Rs. 12 lakh (ex-sh). These vehicles come equipped with 10-inch or larger infotainment screens offering good screen real estate for an immersive experience.

Electric cars

MG Comet EV – Play & Above – Rs. 9.28 Lakh (ex-sh)

Lastly, we have an electric vehicle that falls in Rs. 12 lakh price bracket and offers a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. That is none other than MG Comet EV that offers this large display from Play trim and above at a cost of Rs. 9.28 lakh (ex-sh) and this system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.

Crossover Hatchback

Citroen C3 – Feel & above – Rs. 7.08 Lakh (ex-sh)

If you are looking for the most affordable vehicle with a good infotainment screen, Citroen C3 Hatchback Feel trim has you covered. Costs Rs. 7.08 lakh (ex-sh) and Feel trim offers a 10-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a C-buddy App support too that unlocks additional functionality.

Premium Hatchback

Hyundai i20 – Asta (O) – Rs. 9.98 Lakh (ex-sh)

Currently, Hyundai is the only premium hatchback that offers a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen. This display supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient sounds of nature, multi-device Bluetooth support, Hyundai BlueLink with Smartwatch app, OTA updates and Home 2 Car with Alexa. All these are part of top-spec Asta (O) only.

Sub 4m SUV

Tata Nexon – Creative Plus & Above – Rs. 11.7 Lakh (ex-sh)

Nexon has always been a value champ. It is the most affordable sub 4m SUV to offer a 10-inch infotainment screen from Creative+ trim and above. Along with that, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are icing on the cake. Pricing for Creative+ trim starts from Rs. 11.7 lakh (ex-sh). The same screen will be offered with Altroz in the future too.

Kia Sonet – HTX+ & Above – Rs. 12.75 Lakh (ex-sh)

If there was a contest for the best-looking sub 4m SUV, Sonet would win hands down. It is wild by design and has a lot of character. Sonet offers a 10.2-inch infotainment screen from HTX+ trim onwards which also comes bundled with Kia Connect telematics suite, OTA updates, smartwatch connectivity and more. The only chink in Sonet’s armour is a lack of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Compact SUV (4.3m to 4.4m length)

MG Astor – Standard Fitment – Rs. 10.81 Lakh (ex-sh)

Unlike Citroen C3 in sub 4m bracket, it is MG Astor in Compact segment that offers a large 10.1-inch infotainment screen at the most affordable price. How affordable, you might ask. MG offers this large screen as standard fitment across variants. Even the base Style trim offers this screen and costs Rs. 10.81 lakh (ex-sh), which is a lower price point than Nexon and even Hyundai i20. The only catch is that Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are not wireless.

Citroen C3 Aircross – Plus & Above – Rs. 11.43 Lakh (ex-sh)

Even though MG Astor exists in compact segment, we can’t deny the fact that Citroen C3 Aircross offers a 10.2-inch infotainment at Rs. 11.43 lakh (ex-sh) from Plus trim onwards. We say this because there is up to Rs. 1.5 lakh worth of benefits on Citroen C3 Aircross along with free extended warranty and free 1 year fuel. As a bonus, Citroen’s infotainment offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well.