Hero Sales Breakup Oct 2023 – Splendor, Passion, Karizma, Destini, XOOM

Hero MotoCorp has reported double-digit YoY growth in October 2023 both where domestic sales and exports were concerned

Hero MotoCorp sales breakup (domestic sales + exports) in October 2023 stood at 5,72,057 units, which related to a 26 percent YoY growth over 5,54,555 units sold in October 2022. New models in the premium segment, which included the Harley-Davidson X440, along with its more established models such as the Splendor, Deluxe, Passion and Pleasure continued to propel the company to greater heights.

Hero Sales Breakup October 2023 – Domestic

Hero MotoCorp also unveiled new models at the recently concluded 2023 EICMA Show. These included the Xoom 160 and 125, 125R Scooters and Vida electric concepts. Hero MotoCorp domestic sales in the month of October 2023 stood at 5,56,894 units. This was a 25.77 percent growth over 4,42,798 units sold in October 2022 relating to a 1,14,096 unit volume growth.

The automaker also posted a MoM improvement from 5,19,759 units sold in September 2023. Topping the domestic sales charts was the Hero Splendor. Sales grew by 18.70 percent YoY to 3,10,671 units, up from 2,61,721 units sold in October 2022 to command a 55.79 percent share in the company portfolio.

Hero Splendor was also the best-selling motorcycle in India last month, with sales figures way ahead of both Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar. It was followed by HF Deluxe with 1,17,719 units sold in the past month, up 50.77 percent from 78,076 units sold in October 2022. It was the Passion that followed at No. 3 with 40,759 units sold in October 2023, up 27.52 percent from 31,964 units sold in October 2022.

Glamour sales also grew on a YoY basis by 32.26 percent to 37,476 units in the past month from 28,335 units sold in October 2022 while Destini 125 scooter saw higher sales by 18.06 percent to 17,425 units from 14,759 units sold in the same month last year. The Destini was also on the list of top 10 scooter sales last month featuring at No. 9.

Xpulse 200 ADV saw 12.62% decline

Hero Pleasure sales dipped by 27.83 percent down to 10,773 units from 14,927 units sold in October 2022. There were 10,610 units of the Xoom sold last month. Sales of the Hero Xtreme 160/200 also saw sales fall by 13.61 percent YoY to 4,461 units from 5,164 units sold in October 2022. However, the Xtreme scored high on the list of 150-200cc motorcycle sales list at No. 8 ahead of Honda Hornet 2.0 and KTM 200.

There we 3,840 units of the Hero Vida sold last month relating to a 191900 percentage growth from just 2 units sold in October 2022. Xpulse 200 sales dipped by 12.61 percent YoY, down to 2,597 units from 2,972 units sold in October 2022. The company also had the Karizma 210 (285 units) and Maestro (278 units) on its sales list of which the Maestro saw sales dip 94.30 percent YoY.

Hero exports rise 29% in October 2023

Hero MotoCorp accounted for a 28.97 percent increase in total exports in October 2023. Exports stood at 15,163 units, up from 11,757 units shipped in October 2022. In global markets, it was the Hero Hunk that garnered the most attention with 3,471 units exported last month, up 28.03 percent YoY from 2,711 units sold in October 2022.

The Hunk currently commands a 22.89 percent share on the export list. Exports also grew for the HF Deluxe (3,010 units) and Maestro (2,660 units), while exports of the Hero Glamour dipped by 5.44 percent to 2,192 units in the past month from 2,318 units sold in October 2022.

Hero Xpulse 200 exports went up by 61.78 percent YoY to 1,964 units in October 2023 from 1,214 units shipped in October 2022 while that of Splendor improved by 30.34 percent to 1,856 units whereas there had been 1,424 units shipped in October 2022. The export list also had the Xtreme (6 units), Xoom (2 units) and Pleasure and Karizma of which 1 unit each were exported lasts month.