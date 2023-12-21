Hyundai New SUVs 2024 – Creta, Creta EV, Alcazar, Tucson

Hyundai will add a fresh appeal to its portfolio in 2024 with heavily updated facelifts along with an electric version of the Creta 5 seater SUV

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), currently the No.2 best-selling automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki, has a portfolio of 13 cars among which are Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Exter, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. The company will be augmenting this portfolio with facelifts in 2024 to include the Creta facelift, Alcazar and Tucson while the company will also be introducing an electric version of the Creta.

Hyundai has announced that its entire portfolio will be equipped with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in the next three years. Hyundai also recently achieved a milestone as its Bluelink-equipped cars crossed the half-million sales mark in India. With three new facelifts and one electric vehicle poised for launch in 2024, we list out what we know about each of these cars thus far.

Hyundai Creta facelift

Launch – Early 2024, Estimated Price – Rs. 11.00 Lakh – Rs. 18.00 Lakh

Hyundai Creta, currently the best-selling compact SUV in the country, is set to receive a facelift in April 2024. It has been spied on test and is scheduled to receive a complete update in terms of design as it draws inspiration from Hyundai’s global flagship, Palisade. Creta facelift will be strikingly similar to the Kia Seltos facelift and receive a new front fascia, revised headlamp design with LED DRLs, turn indicators and new tail lamps. It also gets new alloy wheels and front parking sensors.

Interiors will sport a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and safety will be enhanced via 360-degree camera and ADAS. Engine options on the Creta facelift will include a 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine while a new 1.5L turbo-petrol engine will be added to the engine lineup.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift

Launch – Mid 2024, Estimated Price – Rs. 17 Lakh

Hyundai is testing the updated Alcazar 3-row SUV in India. It is slated to launch by mid-2024 and spy shots, though under heavy camouflage, draw our attention to some of its exterior and interior updates. These could include redesigned front and rear bumpers, a revised front grille, and new head and tail lamps while it also receives a set of new alloy wheels.

The interiors could get new upholstery, a panoramic sunroof wireless charging, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connectivity, a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats along with ADAS. It will draw its power via the same engine and transmission options seen on its current counterpart. These include 1.5L turbo petrol and diesel engines mated to 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DCT units.

Hyundai Tucson facelift

Launch – June 2024, Estimated Price – Rs. 30 Lakh

Unveiled globally, the new Tucson Facelift will be officially launched in India in June 2024. It will boast of a “Sensuous Sportiness” design language with more rugged exterior and interior updates. These could include revised LED lamps, a new front grille, lower bumper, wide faux skid plates and lower air dams. The cabin is also updated with a new dashboard design with a new 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster while it also sports a new steering wheel.

Premium seating with a 10-way adjustable driver seat with memory function, 8-way adjustable passenger seat and rear seats ventilated and heated are also a part of the cabin updates. Hyundai Tucson facelift will draw power via a 2.0L petrol and 2.0L diesel engine mated to 6-speed and 8-speed automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Creta EV

Launch – Early 2025, Estimated Price – Rs. 20 Lakh

Hyundai Creta EV is the company’s first mass-market electric vehicle in India. It will be based on its current ICE counterpart but will sport some design elements to set itself apart. It will also be based on the same platform. Hyundai Creta EV could use a 45 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and motors that also power the Hyundai Kona. This single-motor setup offers 136 hp power and 255 Nm torque. Once launched, the Creta EV will rival the MG ZS EV and Maruti eVX.