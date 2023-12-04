Top Upcoming SUVs Launching In 2024 With IC Engines

2024 will see launch of a host of ICE powered SUV with special emphasis on fuel efficiency and safety

Even as demand for electric cars gathers momentum in India, the customers’ preference for more tried and tested ICE models cannot be outdone. Automakers in India are set to introduce a series of such Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars into the Indian automotive sector in 2024, and more specifically each of these will be in the SUV segment. Some of the upcoming SUVs will be completely new generation while a few are facelifts.

Upcoming SUVs in 2024

Every leading automaker in India, be it Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Force Motors have lined up new launches for the months ahead. We list out a few of these cars and detail what we know about them thus far, more specifically in terms of their engine lineups.

1. Mahindra Thar – 5-Door

Currently on its test rounds ahead of launch in early 2024, the Thar 5-door gets a hard-top and a single-pane sunroof. It will also sport exterior and interior feature updates among which will be a new grille, tail lamps, alloy wheels, projector headlamps, rear-mounted stop lamp, larger 10-inch infotainment system and the likes. The Thar 5-door will draw its power via a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and 2.2L turbo diesel engine with a 4×4 shift on the fly drivetrain as is also seen on the Thar 3-door. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

2. Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv EV will be launched first in early 2024 and will be followed by the ICE version. It could follow the same design elements as seen in the Curvv concept. Features such as ADAS, a large 12.3-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch driver’s display will be on offer. It might debut Tata’s new 1.5L GDI turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit with transmission options to include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

3. Maruti Grand Vitara – 7 Seater

Reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki is planning a 7-seater version of the Vitara SUV that is currently only offered in a 5-seater variant. Similar to what Jeep did with Compass and Meridian. The 7-seater Vitara might sport an increased wheelbase to accommodate the third row while it will also receive a few interior upgrades. The 7-seater Vitara may be powered by the same 1.5L mild hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L strong hybrid engine. Once launched, will take on the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar, in its segment.

4. Tata Harrier/Safari Petrol

Tata Motors is expected to offer a new engine with Harrier facelift and Safari facelift. These ICE SUVs are expected to draw power via a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated to both manual and DCT automatic transmissions. Harrier and Safari will be offered with its current 2.0 liter Kryotec diesel engine as well. We don’t expect any cosmetic changes with both these vehicles.

5. Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Facelift

2nd gen Hyundai Creta facelift is out on its test rounds and spy shots of the upcoming Alcazar facelift have also appeared online. Hyundai is expected to launch the Creta facelift first early next year after which the refreshed Alcazar will make its appearance. Hyundai Creta facelift will come in with feature updates among which will be a fully digital instrument cluster while it will also sport ADAS technology to keep up with competition. It will draw power via a 1.5L turbo petrol engine along with its current 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel engines.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift, on the other hand, is also expected to come in with ADAS. It will see no change in its engine lineup including the 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engine which have recently been updated to comply with BS6 Stage II emissions norms.

6. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

First launch by Mahindra in 2024 is likely to be XUV300 facelift. An updated version of his sub-compact SUV will receive several exterior and interior updates among which some such as a panoramic sunroof will be a first-in-segment feature. Mahindra is expected to carry forward the same engine options which currently include a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine in two states of tune and a 1.5L diesel engine. Transmission options will be altered to include a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission in place of the current 6-speed AMT gearbox.

7. Mahindra Bolero Neo+

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, a larger variant of Bolero Neo is long overdue. It will be offered as a passenger version, built on a body-on-frame platform, in 7 and 9-seater formats, while its Ambulance version was launched recently. Mahindra Neo+ will draw power via a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a rear-wheel drive system.

8. Force Gurkha – 5-Door

To challenge the Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar is the new Force Gurkha 5-door also planned for launch in 2024. Test mules have been doing rounds for a very long time. The larger cabin shows off captain seat option in the last row. It is expected to carry forward the same engine lineup as seen on its 3-door version with a Mercedes-sourced 2.6L turbo diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and four-wheel drive system. It also receives mechanical locking differentials both in front and at the rear axles for better off-roading prowess.

Stay tuned for timelines and prices for each of these models which have not yet been revealed.