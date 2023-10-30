Is Tata Curvv To Nexon What Safari Is To Harrier? Same Car, But Bigger?

The differentiating elements between Curvv and Nexon may be length, wheelbase, boot space, features, creature comforts and a few styling trims

With Compact SUV segment getting overcrowded with 9 contestants, Tata Motors is sorely missing the party. India’s leading indigenous carmaker currently lacks a compact SUV, a segment that has a lot of potential for demand and profitability. In comes Tata Curvv, with a unique party piece of that of a coupe roofline.

Tata Curvv Spotted Testing Again

In India, Tata Motors first introduced coupe design for the masses with Tigor sub 4m sedan. The company intends to bring coupe roof design to compact SUV space, a segment that has almost always favoured boxy designs with flatter proportions. We have to wait and see whether Tata will break this jinx that Renault and Maruti Suzuki couldn’t break with Captur and S-Cross.

Testing for Tata Curvv is underway and recent spy shots were captured on Pune and Mumbai expressway. Automotive enthusiast Tadkodkar (TedCode Twitter or X handle) spotted this test mule. In the spy video, we can see Tata Curvv’s rear design. Tata has used a lot of camouflaging to hide the car’s identity from prying eyes. But the coupe roofline and compact dimensions (4.3m length) give it away.

Is Curvv just a bigger Nexon?

We all know that Tata Nexon takes design inspiration from Curvv concept. However, Curvv test mules show almost identical design attributes as those of Nexon. We’re talking about the same fascia, same bonnet, LED headlight housings, ORVMs, doors, wheel design and even tyres. Recent spy video shows the same grill as Nexon’s with five vertical slats and a similar opening for lower air dam as well. Similarities are getting uncanny, with every new test mule sightings.

So, is Tata Motors offering the same vehicle with larger dimensions? It is highly likely, as Tata has seen decent success implying this strategy on Harrier and Safari. They’re both the same cars but differ in length and seating arrangement. With Curvv and Nexon, we would wager that Tata would keep length, wheelbase, boot space, features and creature comforts as differentiating factors.

Will Tata establish competitive pricing with this strategy?

For example, Nexon has 16-inch wheels, Curvv can have the same wheel design in 17-inch size, a strategy Tata used with pre-facelift Harrier’s and Safari’s 17-inch and 18-inch wheels. Curvv may get rear disc brakes, a panoramic sunroof, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, ADAS, rear sunshades, an electrically adjustable driver seat and more, over Nexon.

Right now, Tata Safari costs Rs. 70,000 more than Harrier with base models without mods to wheelbase in chassis. If we take this logic and apply it to Curvv and Nexon, Tata’s upcoming compact SUV may start from around Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-sh), costing Rs. 1.5 lakh more than base price of its sub 4m SUV offering with mods to wheelbase in chassis. With Hyundai, Kia and Maruti Suzuki, the price difference between their sub 4m SUV and compact SUV is close to Rs. 3 lakh.

With parts sharing between Nexon and Curvv, Tata might achieve aggressive pricing and undercut rivals by as much as Rs. 1 lakh or more. Just like Nexon EV, upcoming Harrier EV and Safari EV, Curvv will spawn an electric version too. Launch is expected in 2024.