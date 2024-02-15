Mahindra Thar 5 Door Spotted Next To 3 Door Thar – Size Comparison Video

When compared to the 3-Door model, Mahindra Thar 5-Door (rumoured Thar Armada) will be around 300mm longer with more usable boot space

The lifestyle off-road segment in India was considered dead and that is when Mahindra launched new Thar on August 15th, 2020. This single-handedly uplifted lifestyle off-road segment in India and Thar is India’s best-selling vehicle in this genre. The company is bringing an updated 5-Door model soon. Let’s see how they fare when compared side-by-side.

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Vs 5-Door

Thar has gone strength to strength in carving out quite a niche for itself. Not just that. Thar even dominates the niche it has created. The immediate rivals like Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny are not able to match Thar’s sales. For context, Maruti Suzuki sold just 163 Jimny in Jan 2024, while Thar soldiered on with 6,059 units in the same period.

The 5-Door model will feature a slightly revised fascia and tail section that is likely to trickle down to 3-Door model as a facelift. Other than that, there are a significant amount of updates in features and equipment that Mahindra is offering with the 5-Door model that could make a 3-Door Thar facelift or update. Launch could happen on August 15th, 2024 and the Thar Armada name is highly likely.

The Car Show channel has managed to compare Mahindra Thar 3-Door Vs 5-Door models side by side to give an idea about these updates. For starters, there is a new projector LED headlight unit and LED fog lights. Grill is slightly redesigned but stays true to its original silhouette.

In the video above, we can see multiple Thar test mules and some of them are base models with steel wheels too. Top-spec variants will get 19-inch wheels that look substantially better than 18-inch units offered with 3-Door Thar. Depending on variants, Mahindra is offering front parking sensors. Rear door handles are in C-Pillars.

Updated features

The Car Show channel also claims that they encountered a test mule with 360-degree camera feature as well. Depending on trim level, Mahindra is offering options too – either a beige roofline with black dashboard or black and brown dual-tone dashboard with a black roof liner. Top-spec variants will get all the bells and whistles and some of these are likely to feature on 3-Door Thar in the future.

Some of these bells and whistles include a single-pane sunroof, new steering wheel shared with Scorpio N, auto-dimming IRVM, push button engine start with keyless entry, a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adrenox UI with connected tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear armrests, rear AC vents, auto headlights, auto wipers and more.

Many Thar buyers often choose it for its looks and road presence and often do not care about its off-road ability. So, it would prove logical for Mahindra to offer the 1.5L diesel engine with 5-Door Thar in RWD config too. Considering Mahindra offers the same engine with larger Marazzo. The 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel will make their way on 5-Door Thar and feature slightly more powerful tune than in 3-Door Thar.