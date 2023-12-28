Mahindra XUV400 Pro Variants Incoming – Dual 10.25″ Screens, Rear AC Vents

When launched, Mahindra XUV400 Pro variants will compete with Tata Nexon EV LR, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric

The launch of Mahindra XUV400 marked the company’s re-entry into electric car segment. Mahindra’s first electric SUV was launched earlier this year and received an update recently, adding missing features. Now, Mahindra is introducing new variants to add even more features that will be used in other Mahindra SUVs including XUV300 facelift and Thar 5-door.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Variants

As of now, Mahindra sells XUV400 with EC and EL trim levels. Pro variants of both these trim levels are incoming as seen in company’s internal presentation. These are called EC Pro and EL Pro. These new variants could either be launched alongside existing EC and EL, or replace them entirely.

Some of the feature additions with these new variants are long awaited when compared to what Mahindra is offering in current XUV400 and its ICE counterpart, XUV300. Primary of these feature additions that is a major downside of current XUV300 and XUV400, are rear AC vents. XUV300 facelift will logically get these rear AC vents as well.

Other feature additions are in infotainment and instrumentation departments with EL Pro. Infotainment screen is a 10.25-inch unit that comes equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This system runs Adronox Connect UI and gets Alexa voice assistant. There is a wireless charger too along with the addition of a USB charging port in the rear (finally!) along with OCPI integration. We hope these USB ports are Type-C and not Type-A.

The instrument cluster is now a fully digital 10.25-inch screen. Dual-zone climate control from XUV300 is now offered with XUV400 too, right from EC Pro. Top-spec EL Pro gets a new dashboard and a new steering wheel. These will be on offer with XUV300 facelift as well. Along with the new shark-fin antenna, of course.

New features and dashboard design

As of now, it is unknown whether Mahindra is launching this update with current body style or with facelifted design seen in testing with XUV300. The XUV400 gets the same body shell as the XUV300 and a similar side profile while it sports a slightly different front façade with its front grille blanked off and a different LED DRL signature.

Differences also lie in copper Twin Peaks logo and copper roof. The rear end receives a different design with 20 cm length increment and proportions similar to SsangYong Tivoli. New license plate, wrap-around tail lamps and a revised tailgate are other notable changes. Mahindra XUV400 measures 4,200 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and gets a wheelbase of 2,600 mm with a 378L boot.

There might be new dual-tone colours on offer on top of Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual-tone roof option in Satin Copper finish. XUV400 packs up to 60 connected car features, smartwatch connectivity and OTA updates. There is no talk about ADAS suite yet. That could be added at a later date. These new updates are on top of the recent update that added auto-dimming IRVM, fog lights, TPMS and other essentials.

Range, Driving Modes, Top Speed

Mahindra XUV400 gets an electric motor that offers 148 hp power and 310 Nm torque with a 34 kWh battery pack with EC Pro and 39.5 kWh battery with both EC Pro and EL Pro. Three driving modes – Fun, Fast and Fearless, single pedal driving, 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds, recently added traction control are notable attributes. Real-world range is 250 km with 34 kWh pack and 290 km with 39.4 kWh pack. Top speed is 150 km/h.

The battery can be charged from 0-80 percent in 50 minutes via a DC fast charger. Or 6 hours 30 minutes to 100% when charged with optional 7.2 kW/32A outlet and 13 hours with 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.