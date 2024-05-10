New Maruti Swift Vs Tiago Vs i10 NIOS – Price, Mileage, Safety Compared

Despite the higher pricing, new Maruti Swift is likely to outsell its rivals like Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Maruti Suzuki just launched the new Swift. It is expected to take Swift’s legacy forward and appeal to a wider range of audiences. Pricing for Swift starts from Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-sh) and goes till Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-sh). Let’s take a look at how it fares against rivals like Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

New Maruti Swift Vs Tiago Vs i10 NIOS

Both rivals are undercutting Swift across the variants. Especially the top-spec Tiago Petrol undercutting Swift top-spec by Rs. 1.65 lakh. When we compare them side-by-side, this comparison yields interesting results. In safety, Tata Tiago is the only one with a proper 4 Star crash rating from Global NCAP. i10 NIOS scored 2 Star in 2020 for 2 airbag model and 3rd gen Swift scored 1 Star rating in 2022.

Both i10 and Swift in their current states need to be crash-tested by Bharat NCAP. Where airbags are concerned, Tiago is the only one with 2 airbags, while others offer 6 airbags as standard. Swift is the only one lacking TPMS, while safety attributes are pretty common between all three cars.

In lighting department, Tiago is the only one with halogen headlights, tail lights and fog lights. NIOS lacks fog lamps altogether, but offers LED projector headlights and LED tail lights. Swift not only offers LED projector headlights, it also has LED fog lights. DRLs are LED with all and none of these vehicles offer cornering lights. Only the Grand i10 NIOS offers a shark fin antenna. Swift offers the fattest 185-section and tallest 65-profile tyres. Boot space is the largest with Swift at 265L.

Differences on the inside

Tata Tiago on paper has a fully digital instrument cluster. However, it is not a single-piece TFT unit. Other two offer semi-digital clusters with MIDs. Where interior features are concerned, Tata Tiago is showing its age and feels the oldest too. For example, it has a smaller 7-inch touchscreen and lacks a wireless charger, rear AC vents, rear USB ports, rear adjustable headrests, cruise control and push-button start. It doesn’t even get a bootlight and connected car features.

In comparison, Swift aims at providing the most modern interior experience as it is the newest of the bunch. It has a more modern 9-inch free-standing infotainment screen, driver’s side auto up/down window, USB ports at the rear, all four adjustable headrests and more. Swift is the only one with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while other two offer wired connections.

Grand i10 NIOS also gets rear AC vents and is the only one to offer an air purifier. Both i10 NIOS and Swift get feel good features like cruise control, push button start, keyless entry, boot light and more. Features like cooled glovebox and automatic headlights are common between all three cars. Notably, Tiago is the only one to provide rain-sensing wipers.

Powertrain combinations

All three vehicles get petrol engines displacing 1.2L in cubic capacity. Only the i10 NIOS is a 4-cylinder engine while new Swift and Tiago are 3-cylinder engines. Performance metrics and gearbox options of all three vehicles are very close to each other. But owing to its mild-hybrid tech, Swift boasts best-in-class mileage (fuel efficiency) numbers of up to 25.75 km/l. This new Z12E engine is debuting with the Swift and we are yet to drive it and express our opinions.

Swift lacks a CNG option for now and is likely to be added at a later date. As of now, Tiago is the CNG king in this segment with twin cylinder tech, uncompromised boot space, CNG start feature, AMT options and more.

When we look at the pricing, Maruti Suzuki seems to have taken an enthusiastic approach. Variant to variant, Swift is more expensive than both i10 NIOS and Tiago. That said, the badge on the Swift reads Maruti Suzuki and that’s a reason enough for many to choose it over others. Factoring in holistic elements like reliability, low running costs and good resale value, Swift is likely to outsell rivals despite the higher price.