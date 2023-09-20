Tata Curvv SUV Bodyshell Spied Undisguised At Ranjangaon Plant

Being the first among Tata’s new-gen cars, Curvv SUV is expected to get a range of premium features including ADAS

In the last few years, Tata Motors as emerged as a force to reckon with in passenger vehicles segment. The company has built a strong portfolio, with popular options such as Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Safari and Harrier. Tata is currently the third largest carmaker in the country, next to Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Tata Curvv bodyshell spied

Going forward, Tata is aiming to further strengthen its SUV and EV portfolio. One of the upcoming products is Curvv SUV, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos. Recently, a new bodyshell has been spotted, which appears to be that of upcoming Curvv SUV. Spy shots are credited to Auto Journal India.

It was spotted during a recent Jeep India media event at the Ranjangaon plant. If you are wondering what a Tata car test mule is doing at a Jeep India plant, don’t be surprised. This plant is a JV between Tata Motors and FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles). Jeep manufactures the Compass here, while Tata Motors produces the Nexon ICE and EVs here along with some powertrains. Curvv, which is based on Nexon, is also expected to be manufactured at the Ranjangaon plant near Pune.

Although there are no specific markings to reveal the bodyshell’s identity, the shape gives a strong hint of the Curvv concept. The SUV has a distinctive coupe-like sloping roofline. Other highlights include a prominent front fascia, squared wheel arches, flushed door handles, thick body cladding and pillar mounted ORVMs. Space for a sunroof can also be seen.

Curvv will first be launched in EV format in 2024, followed by an ICE version. However, it may not actually be called Curvv at the time of launch. It could go on sale as Azura, a name that Tata has recently trademarked. Other names registered by Tata include Buzzard, Frest and Sliq. Any of these could be used for the production version of Curvv concept. Except Buzzard, none of these names seem to create a high recall or strong emotional connect.

Curvv SUV features

Tata Curvv will be entering the highly competitive compact SUV space, which already has several popular options. It is a given that Curvv will be equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features. It can also get some best-in-class and segment-first features. Several of the features that have been introduced with Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift are likely to be there with Curvv as well. For example, Curvv will be getting the new two-spoke steering wheel that has a backlit Tata logo.

Other highlights will include a large touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, touch-based HVAC controls, premium interiors with leatherette upholstery and new gear lever. Safety kit will include features like blind spot monitoring system and 360° surround view camera. And in line with industry trends, it is almost certain that Curvv will pack in a range of ADAS features.

Talking about performance, Curvv EV version could borrow the electric powertrain from the new Nexon EV. It is available in Medium Range and Long Range variants, with 325 km and 465 km range, respectively. New Nexon EV has some innovative features such as vehicle to vehicle charging and vehicle to load charging. Curvv ICE version is expected to get Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. It generates 125 hp of peak power and 225 Nm of max torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available.