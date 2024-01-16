Tata Punch EV Is Overloaded With Features – Variant-Wise Breakup Leaked

As is seen on the Tiago EV and Nexon EV, the new Tata Punch EV will also be offered in Standard and Long Range (LR) variants

Tata Motors opens the New Year 2024 with a new electric vehicle. The Tata Punch EV will be launched soon, featuring Tata’s new Acti.ev dedicated EV platform. The car has been arriving at dealerships and there are more features revealed of this upcoming hot cake ahead of launch.

Tata Punch EV Features, Specs Leaked

Set to rival the Citroen eC3 and upcoming Hyundai Exter EV in its segment, the new Tata Punch EV will be positioned below Nexon EV and above Tiago EV in the company’s electric vehicle lineup. It will also be offered in Standard guise with a smaller 25 kWh battery and LR (Long Range) versions with a larger 35 kWh battery.

Thus catering to the needs of users who can select a variant as per budget and range requirements. The launch is tomorrow, January 17th. Ahead of launch, finer details from brochures have been leaked by multiple individuals and media outlets. The main numbers are 25 kWh battery with Standard Punch and 35 kWh battery with LR model.

Standard Punch has 315 km claimed range, while Punch LR claims 400 km. There will be performance differences between the two and only LR models get rear disc brakes. With LR model, there will be a higher top speed too, at around 130 km/h or 140 km/h.

Next best thing in Indian car industry?

With Tata Punch EV, the company intends to hit the ball out of the park. As seen with Shrish Kaushik’s walkaround videos of Tata Punch on YouTube, Punch EV will surely emerge as the next best thing in Indian car industry. We say this because it packs features, technology and other attributes that are unheard of in smaller cars (3.8m length).

In fact, many of the features and attributes that Punch EV is brining, leading sub 4m and compact SUVs don’t offer as well, even today. The features include ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, rear disc brakes, LED fog lights with cornering function, a fully digital and configurable 10.2-inch instrument cluster, LED projector headlights, electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, TPMS, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium upholstery and many more.

Not just features, Punch EV shares a lot of attributes with Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari, which are much more premium and expensive products. These are a twin-spoke steering wheel with backlit Tata logo, 10.2-inch touchscreen, electronic parking brake, jewelled gear selector with display and cruise control. Safety will be via 6 airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and ABS with EBD.

Variant-wise features

Base Active trim will get LED headlights, 6 airbags, ESP and paddle shifters with multi-mode regen, among others. Adventure trim brings option to choose LR model. Feature additions are cruise control, fog lights with cornering function, 7-inch Harman infotainment, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronic parking brake (LR only) and optional sunroof.

Empowered trim brings 16-inch alloy wheels, air purifier, auto fold ORVMs, 7-inch instrument screen, 10.2-inch infotainment screen, SOS function, options for DT colours and more. Top-spec Empowered+ adds leatherette seats, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats, Arcade.ev app suite, 10.2-inch digital instrumentation, wireless smartphone charger, among others.

