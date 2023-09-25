Top 300cc To 400cc Motorcycles Sales August 2023 – RE, Triumph, Honda

The 300cc to 400cc motorcycle segment will get spicier in the following months with new motorcycles launched recently

The 300cc to 400cc motorcycle segments have seen a major uproar in the past couple of months. We have legacy bike makers like Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield and Honda in the race along with Jawa, Yezdi, KTM, Bajaj and TVS. With a slew of 350cc motorcycles Royal Enfield leads the charts by leagues. Let’s take a look at how others faired.

Top 300cc To 400cc Motorcycles

Combined, Royal Enfield sold 63,883 350cc motorcycles in August 2023 with over 85% market share within 300cc to 400cc segment. Classic 350 remains the best-seller with sold 26,118 units sold last month and has 34.88% of its own. This absolute hot cake saw 37.51% YoY growth and a 4.94% MoM growth.

Volume growth stood at 7,125 units YoY and 1,229 units MoM. Hunter 350 took 2nd spot with 14,161 units, which is close to half of Classic 350’s sales. As opposed to 18,197 units sold in August 2022 and 17,813 units sold in July 2023, Hunter 350 registered a 22.18% YoY decline and a 20.50% MoM decline.

Volume lost is 4,036 units YoY and 3,625 units MoM. Royal Enfield sold 12,604 Bullet 350 last month and saw 65.45% YoY growth, gaining 4,986 units in volume and a staggering 137.23% MoM growth, gaining 7,291 units in volume. Bullet 350 commanded a 16.83% market share within this segment.

Meteor 350 found 8,626 buyers last month accounting for a 7.86% decline YoY and 4.65% growth MoM. In 5th position, we have Honda CB350 with 3,457 units sold. It fell into the red completely by registering a 6.92% YoY and a 1.48% MoM decline. Among the most recent entrants to this space is Triumph Speed 400 and sold 3,204 units.

Speed 400 saw 571.7% MoM growth (highest in this list) as opposed to 477 units sold a month before. Royal Enfield Bullet Electra saw 2,374 takers with a significant 42.15% YoY and 37.21% MoM decline in sales.

Kawasaki sold over 100 Ninja 300

Combined, Jawa and Yezdi sold 2,314 units (retail sales figure). Even though there is 7.63% MoM growth, Jawa and Yezdi sales have decreased by 30.41% YoY. At 8th position, Jawa and Yezdi combined, contribute to 3.09% market share in this space. KTM recently launched its 2024 Duke lineup in India.

In August 2023, KTM sold 855 units of its 390 range (Duke, RC and Adventure). There is 3.01% YoY growth, but numbers decreased by 23.80% where MoM figures are concerned. Bajaj sold 828 units of Dominar 400 and saw a 14.9% YoY decline, losing 145 units in volume and 36.41% MoM growth, gaining 221 units in volume.

TVS Apache RR 310 saw 245 buyers last month. Numbers fell in the red with an 18.33% YoY decline and a 29.60% MoM decline. Lastly, we have Ninja 300 with 104 units sold. Sales declined by 27.78% YoY and 18.75% MoM. We have recent launches within this segment – TVS Apache RTR 310 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R.

In total, 300cc to 400cc motorcycle segment saw 74,890 units sold. As opposed to 67,560 units sold in August 2022 and 68,380 units sold in July 2023, this segment saw 10.85% YoY growth and 9.52% growth MoM respectively. Volume growth stood at 7,330 units YoY and 6,510 units MoM.