Upcoming 3-Row SUVs In 2024 – Gloster, Safari, Thar, Fortuner, Carnival

Here is the list of all new 3-row SUVs which are expected to launch in India in 2024

Practical in usage, 3-row SUVs have captured quite a fan following in India. These SUVs, pose a strong road presence and are high on cabin space while an extended boot is also an added advantage. Most automakers have at least 1 model in this segment. Now to take this list even further, there are 6 such 3-row SUVs lined up for launch in the country in 2024.

In an earlier post we had listed out several upcoming ICE vehicles in 2024 while here we give details of the 7-seater cars which will also be launched in the New Year.

Upcoming 3-Row SUVs In 2024

1. MG Gloster Facelift

The new Gloster facelift has been spied on test in India ahead of its early 2024 launch. It will carry some exterior feature updates such as a new front grille, revised headlamps and bumper design while interiors will get new upholstery and advanced technologies. Where its engine lineup is concerned, the MG Gloster facelift will continue to draw power via the 2.0L turbo diesel and 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engines which are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Design will be more or less the same as recently unveiled 2025 Maxus D90.

2. Tata Safari Petrol

Tata Motors is working on petrol variants of the Safari which is currently powered by a 2 liter diesel engine across its multiple trim levels. The new 1.5L four-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine, which was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, is what will be making its way to the Safari and Harrier. This turbo petrol motor makes 168 hp power and 280Nm of peak torque. The engine is slated to be mated with a 6-speed manual and DCT gearbox.

3. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

This upcoming 7-seater is positioned in the off-road SUV segment. It will be similar in style and stance to its 3-door counterpart but with an extended platform and 2 added doors. Thar 5-door model also gets a sunroof, multiple seating options, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a reverse parking camera. It will borrow its engine lineup also from the Thar 3-door though both the 2.0 liter turbo petrol and 2.2 liter turbo diesel engine will be tweaked for added power and torque to overcome the added weight. The engines will get mated to manual and automatic transmission options with 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra is also set to introduce the Bolero Neo Plus in 2024. It follows the launch of the Bolero Ambulance and will be a civilian version. It will borrow most of its features from the Bolero Neo and draw its power via the same engine lineup seen on other Mahindra vehicles. The 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine makes 118 hp power and 280 Nm torque and gets mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

5. Force Gurkha 5-Door

Forever on tests, the new Force Gurkha 5-door is essentially a longer version of the 3-door though it has been spied with some feature updates. Spy shots show similar headlights as 3-door Gurkha, 18-inch alloy wheels and captain seat option in the third row. It also gets a snorkel for deep water wading and mechanical locking differentials along with both front and rear axles. It is also likely to be powered by the same Mercedes-sourced 2.6L FM CR diesel engine offering 91 hp power mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox.

6. Toyota Fortuner

Next-gen Fortuner SUV will be positioned on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform. It will sport some cosmetic updates. There will be semblances with global Tacoma that debuted in USA earlier this year. It will be powered by a more fuel efficient 48-volt mild hybrid system along with a 2.8 liter turbo diesel engine relating to better acceleration and added performance.

7. Kia Carnival

Kia had showcased the 4th gen Kia Carnival MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo. It is slated for launch in 2024. Along with reworked exteriors such as L-shaped headlamps and reworked bumper design, the Carnival facelift also gets safety updates. These include 8 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Its India spec model will be powered by the same 2.2L diesel engine making 200 hp power and 440 Nm torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels.