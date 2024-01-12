New Kia Sonet Starts From Rs. 7.99 Lakh – Variant-Wise Pricing

Sonet facelift has a more aggressive profile and packs in multiple new features including ADAS

Promising an improved overall experience, new Sonet has been launched. Prices are out and one can see that new Sonet offers wider range of powertrain spectrum than its predecessor. The upgrades will help Sonet deliver better results in sub-4m compact SUV space. Key rivals in this segment include Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

New Kia Sonet – Prices Out!

Kia is offering Sonet facelift in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line trims. Powertrain combo includes 1.2 NA petrol engine with 5MT, 1.0L turbo petrol with iMT and 7DCT and lastly, 1.5L turbo diesel engine with 6MT, 6iMT and 6TC. Prices for base HTE G1.2 5MT starts from Rs. 7,99,000 (ex-sh).

Most affordable petrol automatic variant is HTK+ G1.0T iMT and it costs Rs. 10,49,000 (ex-sh). Most affordable diesel automatic is HTX 1.5 CRDi iMT priced Rs. 12,59,900. Diesel manual is a highlight for Sonet that was not on offer with pre-facelift model. Most affordable diesel manual is HTE 1.5 CRDi MT priced Rs. 9.79 lakh (ex-sh).

If a sporty 7-speed DCT is what you crave with Sonet, it is only bundled with the 1.0L turbo petrol engine and the affordable variant is HTX G1.0T DCT priced at Rs. 12,29,000 (ex-sh). Most expensive variant is X-Line 1.5 CRDi AT priced at Rs. 15,69,000 (ex-sh). You can refer the price table below.

Exterior design highlights

While the signature tiger nose grille has been retained, the front fascia has a fresh new look. Some of the key changes include new LED headlamps and LED DRLs, revised front and rear bumpers and new sleek trapezoidal fog lamp housings. These touch-ups have helped achieve a more dominating street presence for the SUV.

There aren’t many design changes to the side profile. However, alloy wheels are new and establish a more attractive profile. At the rear, the SUV gets new tail lamps. In place of the wraparound units seen with the current model, new Sonet has vertically stacked tail lamps. An interconnecting lighting element seamlessly connects the tail lamps. It helps achieve a more cohesive rear section.

Refreshed cabin, tech upgrades

New Kia Sonet has a fresh look on the inside. A few updates can be seen on dashboard and upholstery. The digital experience has been enhanced with a larger digital instrument cluster as well. These updates will come from other Kia and Hyundai cars such as Seltos facelift, Carens and Venue. Kia has offered new options for the interior upholstery as well.

In terms of feature updates, new Sonet will have 6-airbags as standard across all variants. Top-spec variants will be getting premium features such as 360° camera and ADAS. As of now, Venue is the only sub-4m SUV to offer ADAS. Introduction of ADAS with Sonet will be a major boost for the SUV.

Electrically operated driver’s seat (4-way adjustable) is a major addition that no other car in segment offers. There are traction modes too that modulate TCS of Sonet to offer more traction in tricky terrains. Which is segment-first too.

Addition of diesel manual combo

New Sonet will continue with the existing engine options. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol unit churns out 83 PS of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a sole 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 120 PS and 172 Nm. Users can choose from transmission choices of 6iMT and 7DCT.

The 1.5-litre diesel unit delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6MT, 6iMT or 6AT. Addition of ADAS will ensure better product positioning that has an edge over its immediate rivals. The prices mentioned above are introductory and are subject to change at Kia’s discretion.