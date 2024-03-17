March 2024 Week 3 Auto News Roundup – Mahindra, Jeep, Bajaj, Yezdi, Kia, Maruti, MG

Some of the most interesting auto news last week were Kia Clavis, Yezdi new bike, upcoming Bajaj CNG bike, new SUVs from Jeep and others

Week 3 into March 2024, automotive industry has seen quite a few developments. Most of these developments are likely to make a significant impact on Indian automotive market in their respective segments. Auto news related to 4W vehicles were more in number than 2W vehicles. Let’s take a look at all the developments.

1. Bajaj CNG Bike Spotted

Starting with 2W vehicles, Bajaj Auto testing a new CNG motorcycle is one of the hottest news from last week. The motorcycle was spotted testing with full camouflage. Interestingly, it was being benchmarked against a Platina. Alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, a very long seat, front disc brake option are some of the notable elements.

2. TVS Trademarked Names For Electric XL

In a strategic move, TVS is setting foot in commercial electric 2W vehicle. The company intends to bring an electric version of XL 100 ICE on sale in India. It will lock horns with recently launched Kinetic e-Luna. TVS has trademarked the names XL EV and E-XL. One of these names will adorn this upcoming vehicle.

3. Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid, Z E-1 Patented In India

Team Green is set to expand its Indian portfolio with electric or electrified vehicles or both. In that regard, the company has patented designs of Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z E-1 in India. Considering Ninja 7 Hybrid shares its powertrain with Ninja 500 and Eliminator, it has better chances of a launch.

4. Triumph 400 Custom Colours

Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X owners can now get a lot more colour options to satisfy their appetite for uniqueness. At dealership end, Triumph 400 owners can get their prized possession with custom colours at an added cost.

5. Yezdi New Motorcycle

This is the most interesting 2W news from last week. At a dealership meeting held by Classic Legends, there were four Yezdi motorcycles showcased on stage. Among these four, one Yezdi motorcycle has been leaked and it features lower-end equipment like rear mono-shock, single exhaust and dual analog instrument clusters. It will rival Honda and Royal Enfield bikes.

6. Hyundai Creta N Line Launched

For the first time in India, Creta is getting a sportier N Line version. The same was launched last week at a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-sh, introductory). The company promises sporty credentials over regular Creta. Rushlane’s first impression review on Creta N Line went live recently and you can read it here.

7. Mahindra 1XO, 3XO, 5XO and 7XO Names Trademarked

India’s de-facto SUV manufacturer is cooking a whole new lineup under its XUV umbrella. These could be an all-electric lineup from Mahindra. Considering Mahindra has an E in the name of its upcoming electric SUVs, the O in the new name trademarks might mean Outdoor. Safer bet would be EVs, though.

8. Mahindra XUV.e9 Frunk Captured On Video

Sticking with Mahindra, we can’t go a week without spotting at least one XUV.e prototype. Last week was not different. New revelation is XUV.e9’s front trunk area (Frunk) captured on video. When launched, Mahindra could implement a rather shallow, but wide and long frunk. The triple-screen dashboard is another highlight.

9. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Company’s first-ever electric car is due to launch and ahead of that happening, new details have been surfacing from various spy shots. Charging port is on the front left quarter panel. On the inside, there seems to be a larger free-standing display than the current 9-inch unit.

10. Jeep Has Two Cars Incoming

There is very interesting and hot news from the house of Jeep. For starters, Jeep is rumoured to diversify its portfolio to include a fitting rival to Hyundai Creta and other compact SUVs. This vehicle will be based on cost effective Citroen C3 Aircross’ CMP platform. Second vehicle from Jeep is a ladder-frame Thar rival SUV. A mini Wrangler!

11. Mahindra Thar Launch Details

Speaking of Thar, Mahindra is likely to launch 5-Door model (Thar Armada) on 15th August 2024. Rushlane’s sources revealed that the company intends to only offer the 4X4 versions of Thar Armada at launch, while 4X2 RWD models will launch later.

12. Mahindra XUV300 New Details

Recently, Mahindra XUV300 facelift testing has sharpened. The company’s test mule convoy now included base, mid and top spec trim levels of upcoming XUV300 facelift at once. We could see how Mahindra is offering different wheels designs with base, mid and top trims.

13. Lexus LM 350h Launched

Luxury minivan segment has been witnessing more acceptance in India. Toyota’s Vellfire minivan is now spawning a Lexus version in the form of 350h. The launch price is at a premium, costing between Rs. 2 crores and Rs. 2.5 crores.

14. MG Excelor EV Trademarked

After a strategic price revision and trim overhaul, MG is keen on launching two new vehicles in India. After Gloster facelift, MG is expected to launch an electric car and this vehicle could take the recently trademarked Excelor EV name. Unlike other car names from MG, there is no British aircraft with the name Excelor.

15. Kia Clavis Testing Commenced In India

Internally codenamed AY, Kia Clavis is set to launch in India sometime next year. The company commenced testing in Indian market recently. Clavis will measure around the same as Kia Soul. So, a length between 4.1 to 4.2m is highly likely. It will be positioned above Sonet and below Seltos.