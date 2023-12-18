SUV Year-End Discounts Announced – Hyundai, Mahindra, Maruti, Skoda

Automakers have announced a host of year-end offers to attract customers to push sales across their SUV range

Every leading automaker has announced year-end discount schemes and exchange offers on their range of cars but here we assess the year-end discounts specifically on SUVs. Year-end SUV discounts and the possibility of a price hike in January 2024, make this a good time for car purchases.

Year-end discounts on SUVs

Leading automakers in India have announced hefty price cuts across their SUV range. These discounts help both dealership and customer. It allows the dealer to clear out inventory to make way for newer models and meet sales targets. On the other hand, customers benefit from the car purchase at a discounted price while at the same time taking advantage of tax cuts by purchasing a vehicle at the end of the year.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced year-end discounts to sell off remaining MY2023 stock of the Fronx, Jimny and Grand Vitara. Both the variants of Maruti Jimny can be had at benefits up to Rs 2 lakh while certain variants of the Fronx are at a discount of up to Rs 40,000. There is also the Grand Vitara which is being offered at benefits ranging from Rs 25,000-35,000 depending on variants.

Hyundai

Hyundai is offering discounts on the Alcazar and Tucson SUVs through December 2023. The 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar petrol and diesel variants can be had at discounts of up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively while Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on diesel variants of the Tucson but is not being extended to its petrol variants.

Tata Motors

With Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts being recently introduced, dealers are keen to clear out stocks of the older models. These are being offered at discounts and benefits upto Rs 1.50 lakh. There is also the Nexon EV, pre-facelift version which attracts a cash discount and exchange benefit upto Rs 2.60 lakh while this extends to Rs 1.90 lakh on all variants of the Nexon EV Prime.

Mahindra

Buyers can avail of the all-electric Mahindra XUV400 at a special discount accounting for Rs 4.2 lakh on the top EL trim without ECS while the lower EC trim is on a year-end discount of up to Rs 1.7 lakh. There is also the Mahindra XUV300 which is being offered at discounts and benefits ranging from Rs 45,000-1.72 lakh depending on variant while the Bolero and Bolero Neo are at discounts up to Rs 96,000 and Rs 1.11 lakh respectively.

Volkswagen and Skoda

Volkswagen Taigun midsize SUV gets benefits up to Rs 1.46 lakh in the form of cash discount, exchange offer and corporate benefits which goes up to Rs 4.2 lakh on the Tiguan, the company’s flagship SUV. This also includes a 4-year service pack.

Skoda Kushaq and Kodiaq SUVs are on offer through December 2023 at a discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 2.66 lakh respectively. These include cash discounts, exchange offers and corporate benefits while all buyers will also gain a complementary service package of 4 years/60,000 km.

MG Motor

MG Motor is offering discounts on the Gloster, Astor and electric ZS EV, all of which can be had at Rs 1.50 lakh discount. This includes a Rs 1 lakh cash benefit along with an exchange offer of Rs 50,000. The company is also offering a discount on the Hector SUV, updated earlier this year with a second facelift. This includes a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Citroen

Citroen’s year-end discounts extend to the C5 Aircross which includes benefits of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on MY22 model year product while buyers of the C3 Aircross three-row SUV can avail benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee carries the highest year-end discounts and benefits up to Rs 11.85 lakh on limited units while the Jeep Meridian is at a benefit up to Rs 4 lakh. The company is also offering a year-end discount of up to Rs 90,000 on the Compass SUV.