May 2024 Week 1 Auto News Roundup – Mahindra, Bajaj, Gurkha, Ampere, Hero, Maruti, Isuzu, Honda

New products such as XUV 3XO, Pulsar NS400 and Force Gurkha grabbed headlines in the first week of May 2024

While there were many important developments in the first week of May 2024, the main focus remained on Mahindra XUV 3XO and Bajaj’s new flagship, the biggest Pulsar NS400. Here’s a quick look at some of the recent developments in the auto industry.

XUV 3XO makes a grand entry

Mahindra has launched the all-new XUV 3XO at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh. With multiple segment-first features including Level 2 ADAS and Skyroof, XUV 3XO has potential to emerge as a bestseller. It will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza.

Biggest Pulsar NS400 launched

The wait for the biggest Pulsar is now over. To sweeten the deal, Bajaj has launched the Pulsar NS400 at an attractive price of Rs 1.85 lakh. That’s around Rs 45k cheaper than Dominar 400. Pulsar NS400 is now officially the most affordable 400cc, 40 hp bike in the country.

New Force Gurkha 3-door, 5-door launched

With an updated equipment list, new Force Gurkha now has better capabilities to take on rivals such as Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The 3-door variant of new Force Gurkha is available at a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh. The 5-door variant starts at Rs 18 lakh. Bookings are open now and deliveries will commence later in May.

Skoda updates Kushaq, Slavia

One of the key upgrades for 2024 Kushaq and Slavia is 6 airbags as standard for all variants. Kushaq and Slavia already enjoy a high 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. To maintain the sales momentum, Skoda has not increased prices for 2024 Kushaq and Slavia. Starting price is Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 11.64 lakh, respectively.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross launched

Newer version of the Isuzu V-Cross gets improved styling and new features. However, the 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine is the same as earlier. 2024 Isuzu V-Cross will take on Toyota Hilux. In the future, there will be new rivals such as Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up and Force Gurkha Pickup.

Mahindra launches XUV700 Blaze Edition

Focus is on achieving a sportier profile, which comes via a range of cosmetic enhancements. A new Matte Blaze Red colour is one of the key USPs. Interior spaces have also been spruced up for a premium feel. Engine options remain unchanged. Mahindra Blaze Edition starts at Rs 25.54 lakh.

Ampere launches new Nexus electric scooter

Available in two variants, the new Ampere Nexus electric scooter starts at Rs 1.10 lakh. It is equipped with a 3-kWh battery pack, with a certified range of 136 km. Users benefit from a comprehensive range of hi-tech features including several best-in-class features.

2024 Harley Davidson Lineup and prices announced

As part of its partnership with Harley Davidson, Hero MotoCorp has announced prices for the 2024 model lineup in India. Prices have been updated across the range. Some equipment upgrades have also been announced for select models. Harley-Davidson range in India starts with the Nightster, which is now available at Rs 13.39 lakh.

2024 Swift bookings open

New 2024 Maruti Swift is expected to be launched soon. Official bookings have commenced for a token amount of Rs 11,000. New Swift gets a comprehensive range of updates including a new 1.2-liter Z series, 3-cylinder petrol engine. 2024 Swift is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh.

Honda beats Hero in April 2024

In a surprising development, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has beaten Hero MotoCorp in total sales (Domestic + Exports). Honda registered sales of 5,41,946 units, which is 8,361 units more than Hero MotoCorp. While Activa remains the top selling Honda two-wheeler, it is possible that Shine 100cc may have also contributed to the higher sales numbers.

Honda Cars discounts for May 2024

Some attractive discounts and offers have been announced for Honda Cars in May 2024. These are applicable on City sedan, City e:HEV hybrid, Amaze and Elevate. Users can access discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

Bajaj aiming for major disruption with CNG bikes

In a recent interview, CEO of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj, had talked about the ever-increasing cost of two-wheelers. Rajiv said that the high cost of two-wheelers was making them inaccessible to a large segment of users. Stricter emission norms and safety features and high GST were responsible for the price hike. As a solution, Bajaj is working on multiple CNG bikes. These are expected to benefit users via reduced running cost.