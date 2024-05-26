HomeCar NewsMay 2024 Week 4 Auto News Roundup - Mahindra, Honda, Toyota, Suzuki,...

May 2024 Week 4 Auto News Roundup – Mahindra, Honda, Toyota, Suzuki, Mercedes, Ola, Kia, Bajaj, Jeep, JLR

Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV
No big launches in May 4th Week 2024, but test mule sightings, new model unveils and patent registrations made headlines

In the 4th week of May 2024, we got to see glimpses of various upcoming products. Some existing models received new variants or updated 2024 versions. Here’s a quick look at some of the recent developments in the auto industry.

ARAI crash test electric scooter
Electric scooter crash testing by ARAI

In a pathbreaking initiative, ARAI has started crash testing electric two-wheelers. Traditionally, crash tests are usually done for cars. ARAI’s initiative comes at a time when multiple fire incidents involving electric two-wheelers have been reported. We hope such initiatives will help improve the safety of users.

Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition
2024 Scorpio N Adventure Edition debuts

While the standard Scorpio N already has a robust profile, the Adventure Edition has a more rugged persona. It gets additional off-road equipment. Approach and departure angles have also been enhanced. In South Africa, Scorpio N Adventure Edition is available at a starting price of 644,499 Rand (~ Rs 29.60 lakh).

2025 Honda Dio 125 Debuts As 2025 Elite 125
Honda new 160cc scooter patented

Beyond the 110cc and 125cc segments, Honda is now eyeing the premium higher capacity scooter market. The company has registered the Stylo 160cc scooter. This space currently has options such as Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160, Aprilia SR and SXR 160 and Vespa 150cc scooters.

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) bookings paused again

Due to increased demand and extended waiting list, Toyota has temporarily halted bookings for Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) variants. Toyota had taken a similar decision in April 2023. Bookings had resumed just last month in April. It is not known when the bookings will resume again.

Suzuki eWX Patented In India
Suzuki eWX patented (WagonR Electric) – To rival Tiago EV

As part of its EV plans for India, Suzuki has patented eWX electric car. This will be launched after the eVX compact SUV that will debut in 2025. Sharing a profile similar to WagonR, Suzuki eWX EV will take on rivals such as Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S Price
XUV700 AX5 S Launched

Mahindra has launched the XUV700 AX5 S variant at a starting price of Rs 16.89 lakh. The focus is on unlocking affordable luxury, to ensure improved competencies against rivals such as Harrier, Safari and MG Hector. XUV700 AX5 S has premium features such as panoramic sunroof, dual 10.24-inch screens and keyless entry with push-button start.

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 & Mercedes AMG S63 E Performance Launched
2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 And AMG S63 E Performance Launched

In the luxury segment, Mercedes has launched the 2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 GLS 600 facelift and Mercedes AMG S63 E Performance. Prices start at Rs 3.35 crore and Rs 3.30 crore, respectively. Both cars get visual tweaks and new features.

Ola Swappable Battery Patented
Ola patents swappable battery tech

To overcome the limitations of a fixed battery, Ola has patented swappable battery tech. This can be initially targeted for last-mile delivery vehicles in B2C and B2B space. Later, Ola can even introduce the swappable battery with its upcoming mass market scooters and motorcycles.

Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV
Kia unveils EV3 compact electric SUV

As part of its aggressive EV strategy, Kia has unveiled the EV3 compact electric SUV. It has a striking road presence and packs in a comprehensive range of premium, hi-tech features. Kia EV3 utilizes the company’s 4th-gen battery tech that delivers a range of up to 600 km (WLTP cycle).

New Bajaj 125cc Motorcycle Spied
New Bajaj 125cc motorcycle spotted

Latest spy shots reveal that Bajaj is working on a new 125cc motorcycle. It is likely a premium 125cc bike that will challenge rivals such as TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R. The bike features new styling, quite distinct from the existing Bajaj motorcycles.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover
Range Rover to be locally assembled – Rs 56 lakh cheaper

JLR will be importing the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport as CKD (Completely knocked Down) units into India, thereby attracting less taxes. With this move, the price of these SUVs will reduce by around Rs 56 lakh. The assembly will be done at JLR’s plant in Chakan, near Pune.

Next Gen Jeep Compass EV
Jeep Compass to get electric option – 700 km range

Later this year, Jeep will be unveiling the new-gen version of Compass SUV. Along with refreshed exteriors and interiors, the new Jeep Compass will transition to the STLA Medium platform. New-gen Jeep Compass will also be available in EV format. There will be two EV powertrain options, with a range of 500 km and 700 km.

