All of these most affordable automatic SUV / crossovers under Rs. 10 lakh get an AMT gearbox option and not a proper automatic

With blurred lines between regular cars and SUVs today, there is a new breed of crossover vehicles in sub 4m segment. Even though they don’t necessarily meet attributes of a textbook SUV, they do have niceties like body cladding to control rusting and slightly raised ground clearance, because who doesn’t like ground clearance in India?

So, if you’re in the market to buy one of these vehicles, you might be eyeing for an automatic transmission option as well. In that case, here are some of the best SUV / crossovers under Rs. 10 lakh budget (ex-sh) with an automatic transmission option in India. We have listed out most affordable turbo petrol vehicles in a previous post.

1. Nissan Magnite – From Rs. 6.5 Lakh (ex-sh)

This is the most recent development and is by far the most VFM in this list. Nissan offered CVT automatic gearbox with turbo-petrol engine option and recently added AMT option with a non-turbo petrol combo. This AMT-equipped Magnite starts from as low as Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-sh), coupled with base XE trim. This is a 5-speed AMT coupled with a 1.0L 3-cyl NA petrol mill generating 71 bhp and 90 Nm.

2. Maruti Suzuki Ignis – From Rs. 6.93 Lakh (ex-sh)

Even though not a real competition to the rest of SUV / crossovers on this list, Maruti Suzuki Ignis does have qualifying attributes to make it on this list. This is a 5-speed AMT unit too, mated to a 1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol engine generating 82 bhp and 113 Nm. Maruti offers this AMT from Delta trim onwards that costs Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-sh).

3. Tata Punch – From Rs. 7.5 Lakh (ex-sh)

Punch has been a runaway success for Tata Motors and is easily the safest product on this list too. Just like Magnite and Ignis, Punch offers a 5-speed AMT transmission too, mated to a 1.2L 3-cyl NA petrol developing 87 bhp and 115 Nm. Punch’s most affordable automatic variant is Adventure AMT which costs Rs. 7.5 lakh (ex-sh).

4. Hyundai Exter – From Rs. 8.1 Lakh (ex-sh)

Exter is the newest car on this list and the most affordable automatic variant is S AMT, which costs Rs. 8.1 lakh (ex-sh). As the name suggests, this is an AMT too with 5 cogs to shift. The engine is a 1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol option that develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm. Quirky styling, lifestyle appeal are some of the highlights for Hyundai Exter.

5. Renault Triber – From Rs. 8.13 Lakh (ex-sh)

If 3-row seating and automatic gearbox are priorities within sub 4m segment, the search ends with Renault Triber. Good thing is that the most affordable Triber automatic variant is RXT AMT, which is one below top-spec. It costs Rs. 8.13 lakh (ex-sh). This is the same powertrain combo as Nissan Magnite AMT with a 5-speed AMT mated to a 1.0L 3-cyl NA petrol with 71 bhp and 90 Nm.

6. Renault Kiger – From Rs. 8.55 Lakh (ex-sh)

This is Renault’s counterpart of Nissan Magnite and shares similar attributes. But variant positioning has allowed Magnite to offer an automatic variant with base XE trim. Hence the attractive price point. Powertrain with Renault Kiger RXT (O) AMT is the same as Magnite and Triber and all three boast 4 star crash rating as well.

7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx – From Rs. 8.88 Lakh (ex-sh)

Fronx is gaining traction quickly and is one of the best-looking products Maruti ever launched. It is basically a Baleno with added crossover bits and slightly raised ground clearance. Most affordable Fronx automatic variant is Delta AGS and it costs Rs. 8.88 lakh (ex-sh). This too, is a 5-speed AMT and is mated to a 1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol that generates 82 bhp and 113 Nm.

8. Kia Sonet – From Rs. 9.95 Lakh (ex-sh)

This is a bonus vehicle in this list as it is the only diesel engine automatic SUV / crossover in India under Rs. 10 lakh. Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel iMT is a fitting choice for people who clock of km on the odometer. The 1.5L 4-cyl turbo diesel engine makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed iMT (fancy word for AMT). At Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-sh), Kia Sonet’s most affordable automatic variant is based on base HTE trim. Sonet facelift images have leaked online and launch is likely around the corner.