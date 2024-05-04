13 New Cars Launched In Last 30 Days – XUV3XO, Taisor, Bolero Neo+, Superb, Wrangler

Its raining new cars in India – As many as 13 new cars have been launched in the past 30 days of 2024

The first three months of this calendar year were marked by new car announcements, spy shots of upcoming models, teasers and unveilings. All these led to multiple launches for OEMs to open the first month of new fiscal on a promising note. April 2024 came and went. Here’s a list of all the cars/SUVs launched last month.

New Cars Launched In Last 30 Days

Every leading automaker in India, be it Mahindra, Tata Motors, Skoda, VW and Kia each had new launches. These cars were across multiple segments and price brackets and as we take a closer look at each of these models we list them out from the most affordable Mahindra XUV 3XO to the highly exclusive 2024 Aston Martin Vantage.

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO – Price range: Rs 7.49 – 15.49 lakh (introductory)

Mahindra XUV 3XO sub 4m SUV is essentially the facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300. It sports a new look with several exterior and interior updates and added safety equipment. It gets 9 trims and 7 colour options. Segment-first Level 2 ADAS, Aisin sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic, semi-independent rear suspension and panoramic sunroof are notable highlights. No updates to powertrains, though.

2. Toyota Taisor – Price range: Rs 7.74 – 13.04 lakh

Taisor is a re-badged Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Toyota launched it on 4th April 2024 with subtle design changes over Fronx. This sub 4m SUV gets 5 single-tone and 2 dual-tone colour options. Interiors are identical to Fronx and engine lineup comprising 1.2 liter petrol and 1.0 liter turbo petrol units remain unchanged. Gearbox options include 5MT, 5AMT and 6AT.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus – Price range: Rs 11.39 – Rs 12.49 lakh

The facelifted Mahindra TUV300 Plus which went on sale in April 2024, goes by the name Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus. It is launched in two variants – P4 and P10. A sole 9-seater layout in a 2+3+4 format is key strength for intended audiences. Bolero Neo Plus rides on a longer wheelbase as compared to the Bolero Neo. The three colour options are Napoli Black, Majestic Silver and Diamond White. The 2.2 liter diesel engine making 120 hp and 280 Nm, mated to a 6MT is shared with Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio.

4. 2024 Skoda Superb – Price: Rs 54 lakh

Skoda Superb sedan made a comeback in April this year following the discontinuation of this model last year due to compliance with emission norms. The 2024 Superb sedan is presented in a sole L&K variant which comes into India via the CBU route limited to just 100 units. Exterior colour options are Rosso Brunello, Water World Green, and Magic Black. ADAS suite, 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine with 187 bhp and 320 Nm mated to a 7-speed DSG are notable attributes.

5. 2024 Jeep Wrangler – Price range: 67.65 – Rs 71.65 lakh

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has been launched in India in two variants. The Unlimited and Rubicon have been priced at Rs 67.65 lakh and Rs 71.65 lakh respectively (ex-showroom) making it around Rs 5 lakh more expensive than its predecessor. A bolder stance, improved comfort, safety and features, along with enhanced off-road capabilities are 2024 Wrangler’s forte. It draws power via a 2.0L, 4 cylinder petrol engine offering 270 bhp and 400 Nm mated to an 8 speed torque converter automatic. It also receives Jeep’s Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system for a better off-roading experience.

6. New Volkswagen Taigun GT – Price range: Rs 14.08 – Rs 19.74 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun gets two new variants – GT Line and GT Plus Sport. Exterior feature updates include smoked LED headlamps and blacked-out alloy wheels. Interiors follow similar theme with black leatherette seat covers, red stitching, GT badging, gloss black dashboard and aluminum pedals. GT Line is powered by a 1 liter turbo petrol unit making 115 bhp and 178 Nm mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The GT Plus Sport draws its power via a more powerful 1.5 liter turbocharged engine making 150 bhp and 250 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual and 7 speed DCT.

7. Jeep Compass Night Eagle – Price range: Rs 25.04 – Rs 27.04 lakh

Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition was launched in India. True to its name, the Night Eagle receives blackened accents with a black-finished front grille, roof rails and fog lamp housings. Also, side fenders and 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. All three 3 colours, Black, White and Red, get a contrasting black roof as standard. It is powered by a 2 liter diesel engine capable of 170 bhp and 350 Nm mated to a 6 speed manual or a 9 speed automatic transmission.

8. Toyota Innova Hycross GX(O) – Price range: 20.99 – Rs 21.13 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) has also been launched in India in April 2024. It is positioned above GX trim as the top-spec variant of non hybrid powertrain. GX (O) is being offered in both 7 and 8 seater options. It is powered exclusively by a 2 liter petrol engine offering 174 hp power and 205 Nm torque mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

9. Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition – Price range: Yet to be revealed

Toyota launched Fortuner Leader Edition last month. Prices are not yet revealed as they depend on individual accessories fitted at dealership level. Leader Edition is launched in Super White, Platinum Pearl White and Silver Metallic colour options with a contrasting black roof and rides on black-coloured alloy wheels. Fortuner Leader Edition is powered by a 2.8 liter diesel engine as is also seen on the Fortuner, making 204 bhp and 420 Nm on its manual variants while on the automatic variants, torque figure goes up to 500 Nm.

10. MG Hector/Hector Plus Blackstorm Edition – Price range: Rs 21.25 – Rs 22.76 lakh

MG Hector Blackstorm edition gets an all-black exterior sporting dark chrome grille, black headlamp bezels and smoked taillights. Interiors also recieved a black colour scheme with red accents and red ambient lighting. Powering the Hector Blackstorm Edition are the same set of petrol and diesel engines that include a 1.5 liter turbo-petrol offering 143 bhp and 250 Nm torque and 2.0 liter diesel engine making 170 hp power and 350 Nm, while mated exclusively to a 6 speed manual.

11. Lexus NX 350h Overtrail – Price: Rs 71.17 lakh

In luxury segment, April 2024 witnessed the launch of Lexus NX350h Overtail. It takes on the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5 and Jaguar F-Pace in its segment and is positioned between the entry-level Exquisite and mid-spec Luxury trims. Lexus NX350h Overtail is exclusively offered in Moon Desert colour with 3D effects and metal shading and boasts of increased ground clearance with AVS (Adaptive Variable Suspension). It is powered by a 2.5 liter strong hybrid engine with 240 bhp and 239 Nm mated to a 4 cylinder petrol-hybrid system with twin electric motors. Power is sent to all 4 wheels via a CVT.

12. BMW i5 M60 – Price: Rs 1.20 crore

BMW i5 M60 has been launched in India where it comes in as a CBU and hence offered in limited numbers. Competing with the Mercedes Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, this all-electric version of 5 Series is powered by an 81.2 kWh battery pack and two electric motors making 601 bhp and 795 Nm with an AWD setup. 0-100 km/h sprint comes up in 3.8 seconds and top speed is 230 km/h.

13. Aston Martin Vantage – Price: Rs 3.99 crore

Aston Martin Vantage sports coupe made its global presence a few months ago, but was launched in India in April 2024. The new Vantage is powered by the same Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that offers 600 bhp and 800 Nm mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with RWD setup. Aston Martin Vantage can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds to reach a top speed of 325 km/h.