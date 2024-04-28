April 2024 Week 4 Auto News Roundup – Maruti, Mahindra, Honda, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Tata, Toyota, Kia, Nissan, Bajaj, Ultraviolette, BMW, Jeep

Fourth week of April 2024 witnessed updated model launches, new product unveils and new Global NCAP ratings for popular cars

Upcoming products like the biggest Pulsar, Mahindra XUV 3XO and 5-door Thar (Thar Armada) continue to create interest among enthusiasts. Another key development was Global NCAP crash test results for Kia Carens, Honda Amaze and Mahindra Bolero Neo. Some new products were also launched during the fourth week of April 2024.

Baleno tops premium hatch sales in FY24

Maruti Baleno emerged as the top selling premium hatch in FY24. For the second spot, it was a close contest between Tata Altroz and Hyundai i10. Altroz was ahead by a thin margin of just 174 units. Toyota Glanza was placed in fourth place on the list.

Mahindra XUV 3XO new details emerge

XUV 3XO is scheduled for launch on 29th April, 2024. Several new details have emerged such as the largest sunroof in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. XUV 3XO will offer fast acceleration, rated at 0 to 60 km/H in 4.5 seconds. Mileage will be 20.1 km/L.

Honda Activa leads with 43.15% market share

Activa has emerged as the top selling scooter in FY24. Total sales were at 22,54,537 units, registering a YoY growth of 4.88%. Second bestseller was TVS Jupiter, followed by Suzuki Access, TVS Ntorq and Ola S1.

Taigun GT Line, GT Plus Sport launched

New variants of Volkswagen Taigun have been introduced – Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport. These are priced in the range of Rs 14.08 lakh to Rs 18.53 lakh. Along with an improved driving experience, these new Taigun variants get complimentary 4-year Service Value Package (SVP).

New Fortuner Leader Edition debuts

For the Asian market, Toyota has introduced a new Fortuner Leader Edition. It gets some new design updates and customizations. It will use the same 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine that generates 200 bhp and 500 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Only 4×2 RWD format is available with Fortuner Leader.

Maruti tops FY24 car exports

With 41.77% market share, Maruti has topped car exports in FY24. Hyundai is the second largest car exporter, with a market share of 24.28%. At number three is Kia, with market share of 7.75%. Volkswagen is fourth, followed by Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Renault, Mahindra and Jeep.

Dzire tops sub-4-meter sedan sales in FY24

Maruti Dzire registered sales of 1,64,517 units in FY24. At number two was Hyundai Aura, with sales of 55,215 units. Honda Amaze was third (36,017), followed by Tata Tigor (26,921) in fourth place.

Kia Carens Global NCAP results

Carens latest model has been tested by Global NCAP. It has scored 3-star in Adult safety and 5-star in Child safety. Carens has received 22.07 out of 34.00 in Adult safety and 41 out of 49.00 in Child safety.

Honda Amaze 2 Star Global NCAP rating

In the latest crash tests, Honda Amaze has received a 2-star rating for Adult safety. Points scored are 27.85 out of 34.00. Child safety rating is zero, with a score of 8.58 out of 49.00 points. Honda said that the low score is primarily due to lack of specific equipment such as side curtain airbags and electronic stability control.

Bolero Neo 1 Star Global NCAP rating

Points scored are 20.26 out of 34.00 in Adult safety, which leads to 1-star safety rating for Bolero Neo. For Child safety also, the rating is 1 star. Points scored is 12.71 out of 49.00. Across both ratings, the low scores are primarily due to the absence of specific safety equipment.

Nissan Magnite achieves 1 lakh sales milestone

One of the consistent performers in the sub-4-meter SUV segment, Nissan Magnite has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone. It has registered sales of 30k+ units per year for the third consecutive financial year. Magnite is also exported to multiple overseas markets.

Splendor tops FY24 motorcycle sales

A total of 32,93,324 units of Splendor were sold in FY24. Splendor commanded a market share of 26.52 percent. At number two in the list is Honda Shine, followed by Bajaj Pulsar, Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina.

Pulsar N160 gets USD forks

Bajaj has introduced the updated Pulsar N160 at a starting price of Rs 1.39 lakh. One of the key updates is USD forks, which will ensure improved control and handling. Other updates include LED indicators and sportier graphics.

Honda Elevate emerges bestseller in Japan

In Japan, Honda Elevate is on sale as the new WR-V. Within a month of launch, bookings have crossed 13,000 units. In comparison, Elevate in India had registered 20k bookings in just 100 days post launch.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220 updated

New 2024 Pulsar 220 has started arriving at dealerships. Key updates include a fully digital instrument cluster. It has Bluetooth connectivity for basic phone functions. A USB charging socket has been added in the dashboard area. 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220 also gets new colours and graphics.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 debuts

Ultraviolette has launched the F77 Mach 2 at a starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh. The top-spec Recon variant is available at Rs 3.99 lakh. Both variants have a top speed of 155 km/H. 0 to 60 km/H can be achieved in just 2.8 seconds.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched

BMW has launched the i5 M60 xDrive at Rs 1.20 crore. Across international markets, BMW i5 M60 xDrive takes on rivals such as Tesla Model 3, Audi e-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan and EQE sedan from Mercedes-Benz. BMW i5 M60 xDrive will come to India via CBU route.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Launched

Updated 2024 Jeep Wrangler is available at a starting price of Rs 67.65 lakh. The trim levels of Unlimited and Rubicon have been retained. The updated kit includes new off-road equipment and new safety features.

Thar 5-door spotted with ADAS

A test mule of Mahindra Thar 5-door was recently spotted with an ADAS camera setup. ADAS features for Thar 5-door could be similar to that of XUV700. The SUV will also be getting other premium features such as six airbags, 360° camera, front parking sensors and all-4 disc brakes.

BYD Ocean M Hot Hatch Concept unveiled

BYD’s upcoming hatchback based on the Ocean M Hot Hatch Concept will take on rivals such as MG4 and VW ID.3. It will go on sale in China in Q3. BYD will also be looking to introduce the hatch across European markets.

Honda Ye S7 and Ye P7 revealed

Enthusiasts recently got to see the first real-world images of Honda Ye S7 and Ye P7 compact electric SUVs. These are expected to be launched in China later this year. Both SUVs will be getting a comprehensive range of premium features.

Chetak affordable variant incoming

Bajaj recently showcased a cheaper version of Chetak to its dealers. As subsidies are getting axed, OEMs are introducing affordable versions to push sales. The same approach is being followed for Chetak. The affordable version of Chetak is expected to be launched at under Rs 1 lakh.

Sonet sales cross 4 lakh units

In a time period of under 44 months, Kia Sonet has crossed the sales milestone of 4 lakh units. As may be recalled, the SUV was launched in September 2020. Data shows that 63% of customers have opted for sunroof variants.

Toyota showcases two new EVs

At the Beijing Auto Show, Toyota has unveiled the BZ3C and BZ3X EVs. These will be produced by FAW Toyota and GAC Toyota, respectively. Launch in China is expected in 2025. Both SUVs get Lidar module, along with various other premium features. Powertrain details have not been revealed.