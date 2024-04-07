April 2024 Week 1 Auto News Roundup – Toyota, Tesla, Skoda, Tata, Lexus, Hyundai, Force, Kia, KTM, Ather

New launches, along with Tesla production for India and Hyundai Ioniq 5 getting DL grabbed headlines in first week of April 2024

In addition to entirely new products, 2024 facelifts and price hikes were also announced by select OEMs. Spy shots also revealed new details about upcoming products. Here’s a quick roundup of all the exciting news stories and updates from April 01 to April 06, 2024.

Ather Rizta launched

Ather has launched its new Rizta electric scooter at Rs 1.10 lakh. Rizta is a family-oriented scooter and will rival the likes of Ola S1 X+, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Battery pack options include a 2.9 kWh and a 3.7 kWh unit. True range is 105 km and 125 km, respectively.

Tesla starts production for Indian market in Germany

Following the government’s announcement of the new EV import policy, Tesla has commenced production of RHD vehicles at its plant in Germany. However, it is not known exactly which model is being produced for the Indian market. Tesla could launch its first product in India later this year.

Toyota Taisor launched

A rebadged version of Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor is available at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh. A total of 5 trims are on offer. Taisor marks Toyota’s re-entry into the highly competitive sub-4-meter UV segment.

2024 Renault Captur facelift unveiled

Renault Captur 2024 facelift will be available for sale in Europe later this year. The updated model gets a complete exterior refresh, along with new features and powertrain options. Captur was available in India earlier, but was discontinued due to low sales and stricter emission norms.

Citroen celebrates 3rd anniversary with attractive offers

French carmaker Citroen is celebrating its 3rd anniversary in India. Offers for customers include special pricing for C3 hatch and C3 Aircross SUV. Special Blu limited editions of C3 and eC3 have also been introduced. Existing customers are eligible for referral earnings and a free car spa as well.

Lexus NX350h Overtail confirmed for India

In India, Lexus NX350h Overtail is expected to be launched soon. It will take on rivals such as BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and Jaguar F-Pace. Lexus NX350h Overtail will come with a price tag of Rs 71.17 lakh. It utilizes a hybrid powertrain.

Creta facelift prices hiked

Hyundai had launched the Creta facelift earlier this year. Prices have been hiked with immediate effect. While price of base variant remains unchanged at Rs 10.99 lakh, all other variants have become costlier in the range of Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,800.

Mahindra XUV300 is now XUV3X0

One of the popular sub-4-meter compact SUVs, Mahindra XUV300 will be getting its facelift version soon. Mahindra has also announced a new XUV 3X0 name for the SUV. This new naming convention is likely to be used for other models as well such as XUV 7X0, XUV 5X0, XUV 1X0, etc.

Honda Elevate prices hiked

Since its launch, Elevate prices have been increased twice. The first price hike was in January 2024, followed by the recent price hike in April. Elevate variants have become costlier in the range of Rs 23,000 to Rs 40,000.

Maruti production crosses 30 million units

It has been a fascinating journey for Maruti, having commenced operations way back in December 1983. Now, after around 40 years, Maruti has achieved the cumulative production milestone of 30 million units. The company continues to dominate, with market share of over 40%.

Skoda Superb makes India re-entry

Probably based on market feedback, Skoda has reintroduced the Superb executive sedan in India. It will be imported via the CBU route. India gets the 3rd-gen model, whereas Skoda has revealed the 4th-gen model for international markets. Superb goes on sale in India at Rs 54 lakh.

Kia 2024 models launched

Kia has introduced the 2024 versions of Sonet, Seltos and Carens. There are new variants and prices have also been revised.

Force Gurkha pickup spotted

In an interesting development, a 2S Force Gurkha Pickup single cab was spotted on road tests. It is not certain if and when this pickup will be launched. With its off-roading equipment, Force Gurkha Pickup single cab seems to have potential across specific environments and applications.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets driver’s license

In a development that highlights the growing power of AI, machine learning and robotics, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxi has cleared the driver’s license test in the USA. Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxi is a Level 4 autonomous vehicle with several advanced features.