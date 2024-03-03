March 2024 Week 1 Auto News – Mahindra, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Bajaj, BYD, RE, Skoda

There were multiple new developments in automotive industry from Vinfast, Ford, Hyundai, Skoda, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, BYD, Honda, Hero and Bajaj

Last week, the automotive world witnessed a lot of developments. Some big, some small and some set to take effect in the future, while others sprung with immediacy. The Indian automotive industry is turning into an interesting pudding of new vehicle launches and updates to existing ones. These are the major developments that happened last week in the Indian auto industry.

1. Vinfast Electric Car Factory in India

Vietnam’s leading electric car maker, Vinfast, is poised to make it big in India. The company recently broke ground for its first electric car manufacturing facility in India. This is Rs. 4,000+ Crore investment from the company which will transform into a facility with 1,50,000 vehicle annual production. Vinfast VF3 electric car and Klara S electric scooter were patented in India too and we can expect them to go on sale here.

2. Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift

Just months after launching i20 N Line facelift in India, Hyundai has revealed i20 N Line Facelift for global markets with a slightly different design. When we say global markets, Europe can be striked out from that list as all ICE powered N Line vehicles were discontinued in the old continent. This version of i20 N Line could come to the Indian market in the coming years.

3. Yamaha India Sponsored Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team

In a bid to associate more with motorsports and to excite Indian MotoGP enthusiasts, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has officially sponsored Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2024 season. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins’ Yamaha R1 M race-spec bikes will feature Yamaha India’s iconic “The Call Of The Blue” slogan. Ain’t that exciting!

4. Skoda’s India 2.5 Strategy

Last week, Skoda’s event took place, giving a glimpse of the company’s future roadmap. In the event, the company teased its upcoming sub 4m SUV for India based on MQB A0 IN platform and confirmed an upcoming EV. Kushaq Explorer Edition was revealed in the same event as well. Skoda has also confirmed the incoming diesel engine-equipped new Superb sedan.

5. Royal Enfield Scram 450 Close To Production

Have you seen the New Himalayan 450? Imagine it in a Roadster format and you will get Scram 450 or Roadster 450. The latest spy shots reveal a production-ready motorcycle. Smaller alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, less ruggedness and less weight are primary highlights. It misses out on USD front forks and touring-ready luggage mounts.

6. BYD Seal Bookings Officially Live

Electric car juggernaut, BYD, is gearing up to launch its 3rd vehicle in India, Seal seadan. Part of the company’s Ocean lineup, Seal EV is the first of this series to launch in India. First showcased in India at 2023 Auto Expo, BYD Seal prices will be revealed soon.

7. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spotted

The 3-row brother for Creta Facelift is cooking in Hyundai labs in the form of Alcazar Facelift. It will feature similar styling updates as Creta facelift, with slight design distinctions. The longer wheelbase will ensure comfort for 3rd row occupants. Powertrain will continue from the current Alcazar, but the new facelift will get the ADAS suite. Rushlane’s render for Alcazar facelift went live recently too.

8. Honda Elevate Sold Through CSDs

After Amaze and City sedans, Honda has made Elevate SUV available on sale through Military Canteen Store Departments across India. This was in a bid to offer Indian armed personnel Honda’s most expensive and high-riding non-hybrid vehicle.

9. Hyundai Creta N Line Bookings Open, Pictures Revealed

The sportier N Line version of Hyundai Creta compact SUV is set to launch with a bang. The official bookings have commenced and the company have revealed images as well. The same 1.5L turbo petrol will continue, but with a stiffer suspension setup, a throatier exhaust and larger 18-inch wheels.

10. Hero Vida V1 Plus Re-Launched

After a long time of selling the sole top-spec Vida V1 Pro, Hero has brought back the Vida V1 Plus. This will feature a smaller battery and lesser range, but packs most of the tech and features as the Pro model. Price difference from Pro is a good Rs. 30,000 less, and it rivals Ola S1 Air and Ather 450S.

11. New Bajaj Pulsar NS Lineup

There is a new design for Pulsar NS and all the NS variants (Pulsar NS125, Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200) get this update. Pulsar NS125 was launched for a starting price of Rs. 1.05 lakh (ex-sh).

12. Ford’s India Re-Entry Speculations – JV With Tata?

The speculations of Ford’s re-entry to Indian market have taken new turns. New reports suggest Ford India sticking to a formula that has worked worldwide – Large SUVs, EVs and Hybrids. For EVs, Ford is speculated to be partnering with Tata and consolidating its manufacturing position in India at Chennai plant, which is strategically close to the port for exports to ASEAN nations.

13. 2024 Honda Amaze

The third generation of Honda Amaze will bring a brand new chassis, shared with City and Elevate. This will strike cost-effectiveness for Honda by having a sole platform with variations. Launch could happen sometime around festive season.

14. Mahindra Thar Earth Edition

Country’s best-selling lifestyle off-road SUV, Mahindra Thar, received a new Earth Edition. This new Earth Edition pays homage to the mighty and vast Thar desert. Priced from Rs. 15.4 lakh (ex-sh), Thar Earth Edition comes with exclusive exterior shade and interior trim options.