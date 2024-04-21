April 2024 Week 3 Auto News Roundup – Maruti, Toyota, Ola, Tata, Ford, Mahindra, Aprilia, Jeep, Force

New variants, test mule sightings and Ford’s India re-entry plans grabbed top headlines in the 3rd week of April 2024

While there were no new models in the 3rd week of April 2024, several OEMs did introduce updated variants of their existing products. Test mules of various upcoming cars were spotted during the week. Ford continues to generate interest, with plans revealed for a new MPV and SUV.

Tata leads FY24 in EV sales

With a strong portfolio of entry-level EVs, Tata topped the FY24 EV sales. A total of 64,217 units were sold, registering a YoY growth of 65.82%. MG Motor was second in EV sales, followed by Mahindra, Citroen, Hyundai, BYD, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, Kia, Audi and Porsche.

Force Gurkha to get 7-seat, 9-seat variants

A 7-seat version of the new Force Gurkha was spotted on road tests. It is likely that a 9-seat version could also be launched. These will be in addition to the mainstream 3-door and 5-door versions of new Force Gurkha. Upcoming new Force Gurkha will rival Maruti Jimny and the 5-door Mahindra Thar.

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV spotted undisguised

With focus on portfolio expansion, Citroen is readying the Basalt Coupe SUV. It was recently spotted on road tests, completely undisguised. The SUV utilizes the same C-Cubed platform, as seen with the C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross. It will take on rivals such as the upcoming Tata Curvv.

Citroen C3 hatch updated

2024 Citroen C3 hatchback gets multiple updates. It includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, new controls for the steering wheel and new fully digital instrument cluster. A tachometer is also part of the upgraded package. C3 hatch competes with rivals such as Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Ola launches cheapest S1X at just 70k

With the goal to end ICE age, Ola has launched its cheapest S1X scooter at Rs 69,999. The scooter was earlier available at Rs 79,999. This most affordable Ola electric scooter is equipped with a 2kWh battery pack. Affordable electric two-wheelers like S1X will enable faster adoption of electric mobility solutions.

Innova Hycross gets new top-spec non-hybrid variant

Toyota has introduced a new Innova Hycross GX(O) model, positioned above the GX trim. It is available in 7-seat and 8-seat formats. The 7-seat variant gets additional features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a rear retractable sunshade.

Mavrick 440 delivery starts

Hero has commenced deliveries of its new flagship, the Mavrick 440. The bike is available at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh. The first batch of buyers get access to Mavrick Club. They also get accessories and merchandise worth Rs 10,000.

Nexon top-selling SUV for 3rd consecutive year

With sales of 1,71,697 units in FY24, Tata Nexon has emerged as the number 1 SUV in India for the 3rd consecutive year. And the second best selling SUV for FY2024 is Tata Punch. Tata is readying the Curvv SUV, which can emerge as another bestseller.

Ford new MPV for India patented

Working on its India re-entry plans, Ford has patented a new model that seems to be a MPV. It has a simple, elegant profile that would appeal to a broad segment of users. Upon launch, Ford’s new MPV for India will rival the likes of Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and Kia Carens.

Wuling Starlight BEV launched

It is possible that Wuling Starlight BEV could be launched in India. It was recently introduced abroad at a starting price of CNY 110k (Rs 12.7 lakh). Wuling Starlight BEV has a 41.9 kWh battery, with a range of 410 km. There’s a higher variant with a 54.3 kWh battery that offers 510 km range.

Bolero Neo+ 9-seater launched

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo+ 9-seater in two variants – P4 and P10. There’s an ambulance variant as well. Prices start at Rs 11.39 lakh. Both variants have the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

BE.05 compact electric SUV spied

Mahindra BE.05 compact electric SUV was recently spotted on road tests. Launch is expected next year. Mahindra’s new range of EVs will be based on the INGLO platform. BE.05 has a sporty, dynamic profile and will be getting a comprehensive range of hi-tech features.

Vespa 140th Edition launched

As part of Piaggio Group’s 140th anniversary celebrations, a special edition Vespa scooter has been launched. Only 140 units are available for sale. The scooter gets Piaggio’s traditional colours and unique badging elements.

Aerox 155 S variant launched

Yamaha has introduced a new Aerox 155 Version S variant. It is equipped with an advanced Smart Key technology that will improve convenience as well as security for users. Aerox 155 Version S is available at a starting price of Rs 1,50,600.

Ola leads FY24 sales

In the electric two-wheeler segment, Ola has emerged on top in FY24, with sales of 3,29,237 units. It commanded a market share of 34.76 percent. At number two was TVS, followed by Ather, Bajaj, Greaves EV, Ampere EV, Okinawa, Hero MotoCorp, Bgauss, Okaya and Hero Electric.

Ford Territory name trademarked

Working on its India plans, Ford has trademarked the ‘Territory‘ name. It is expected to be a mid-size SUV that will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Harrier. Ford Territory is 4.6 meters long and is sold as Equator in some markets.

Fortuner gets 48V hybrid variant

In South Africa, Toyota has introduced a 48v mild hybrid variant of Fortuner. The mild hybrid setup delivers an additional 16 PS and 42 Nm. Users also benefit from fuel savings of around 5%.

Honda inaugurates new CKD assembly line

With the capability to manufacture 600 engines daily, the new CKD assembly line will provide a significant boost to Honda’s operations. The CKD assembly line is meant for engines in the range of 110cc to 300cc. The new facility is located at the company’s Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana.

Volkswagen Passat Pro 2024 revealed

Ahead of its official debut at Beijing Motor Show, the 2024 Volkswagen Passat Pro has leaked online. The information has been revealed via the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. A number of exterior details can be seen.

New Swift gets 4-star NCAP rating

Maruti will be launching the new Swift soon. Ahead of that, the new Swift has received a 4-star safety rating in Japan NCAP crash tests. However, due to differences in the equipment list, safety rating for India-spec Swift is likely to be different.

Mavrick 440 to get Scrambler variant

Hero has registered a new name – Mavrick 440 Scrambler. The new bike will be getting some additional equipment to ensure improved rideability across a wide variety of environments. Mavrick 440 Scrambler is expected to go on sale later this year or in 2025.

Kia Clavis electric spotted

To take on Tata Punch, Kia is working on the Clavis SUV. Both ICE and EV models are expected to be launched. Clavis EV base variant could have a range of 320 km. It could borrow the electric powertrain from Hyundai Casper EV.