March 2024 Week 2 Auto News Roundup – Tata, Hyundai, MG, BYD, RE, Honda, KTM

Of all the developments last week, BYD launching a 0-100 km/h in 3.8s capable Seal sedan for Rs. 53 lakh (ex-sh) is the most likeable

Automotive news just doesn’t stop pouring in, which is good news for enthusiasts like you and me. The Indian automotive market is growing constantly and more developments take place in the industry to keep the machine running. 2nd week of March 2024 is coming to an end. These are the top updates that took place in the past 7 days.

March 2024 Week 2 Automotive News Roundup

1. Honda CB350X ADV Render

Rushlane’s Honda CB350X ADV render went live early last week. Based on the CB350 platform, Honda has patented both CB350 Scrambler and CB350 ADV. Recent render was finished off in Royal Enfield Himalayan’s colourways, which was the highlight. This upcoming vehicle is likely to become a reality, owing to the massive surge in lifestyle products in India.

2. Kawasaki Discounts

If you were keen on becoming a part of Team Green, this might be a good time. Kawasaki has revealed benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 depending on motorcycles. These benefits are bundled under Kawasaki Good Times Voucher offer, which can be directly redeemed on select motorcycle’s ex-sh price.

3. Ampere’s Un-named Scooter Bagged 2 Records

Under the Ampere brand, Greaves Cotton is poised to launch their most tech-laden halo product in the market soon. This un-named scooter is touted as “The Nex Big Thing” and is yet to launch. This scooter is embarking on the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) journey and ahead of launch, it has bagged 2 accolades in India Book of Record for ‘Biggest Electric Scooter Brand Logo Drawn on White Sands’ and ‘First Electric Scooter to Tow a Pickup Truck’.

4. 2024 KTM RC and Adventure Lineup Launched

If you’re thinking KTM is plonking the newer 399cc engine with RC and Adventure lineup with MY2024 update, this ain’t it. However, KTM is giving new colourways with 390 Adventure, 250 Adventure, RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390. The new Black shade offered with RC 200 and RC 125 is one of the more subtle one and is worth looking into.

5. Ather Rizta Launch On Community Day

On April 6th, 2024, Ather Energy has scheduled its Community Day event. This is the platform where the company will unveil its upcoming affordable family scooter, Rizta. The company’s marketing for Rizta includes Sabse Bada Seat billboard in Mumbai. Other than Rizta, Ather is poised to launch AtherStack 6 OTA update along with a secret smart accessory.

6. Bajaj’s Never-Ending Trademarks

Last week, Bajaj added 4 new name trademarks to its already extensive vault of name trademarks. The latest ones are Trekker, Glider, Freedom and Marathon. One of these recent name trademarks, or any of the countless other names is likely to adorn Bajaj’s upcoming CNG bike that could launch by the end of 2024. Marathon seems like a fitting name, doesn’t it?

7. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Wanted a Classic 350 with more oomph? Well, Royal Enfield has your back as the company is continuing to test Classic 650 to the gills. Recently, this upcoming motorcycle was spotted in Chennai, revealing the sound of its lovely dual exhaust setup. Launch could happen by the end of this year.

8. Tata Launched MY2024 Dark Edition Models

Lately, when I hear the word Dark, my mind adjoins the word Edition. That’s because of the stunning new set of Dark Edition vehicles Tata recently launched. For 2024, Dark Edition lineup includes Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari. Hands down, the cleanest and stealthiest among their respective rivals.

9. MG Updates Its Portfolio

MG is actively updating its portfolio. After the launch of 2024 Astor, MG has updated variant lineup and pricing with ZS EV, Comet EV and Hector brothers. The company’s flagship Gloster facelift is under testing and might launch by the end of this year.

10. BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched

With a killer price tag, BYD launched its third vehicle in India. Named Seal, this is an electric sedan that starts from Rs. 41 lakh. Top-spec Performance trim is the one to go for. It brings a larger 82.5 kWh battery, dual motor AWD layout with a combined 530 PS of peak power and 670 Nm. 0-100 km/h comes up in 3.8 seconds and the price is only Rs. 53 lakh (ex-sh).

11. Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Launched

Hyundai has positioned a new trim level in Venue’s variant lineup. Called Executive Turbo, this is the new base model for Venue’s turbo petrol lineup and it costs Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh). Hyundai has positioned it below the previous base Turbo Petrol model, S (O) undercutting it by Rs. 40,000 (ex-sh).

12. Hyundai Creta N Line

Sticking with Hyundai, the company has revealed official interior pictures of its upcoming sporty Creta N Line. The new red elements on the inside look sporty and complement the overall appeal that Hyundai is going for. Ahead of launch, Creta N Line has been reaching dealerships too.

13. Ford India Imported Everest (Endeavour) SUV and Ranger Pickup

This is by far the juiciest update of last week in the Indian automotive market. Ford could be re-evaluating plans to re-start manufacturing presence in India. Ford has imported Everest SUV and Ranger pickup truck, likely to analyse market feasibility. Pictures of them unloaded at the port and carried to Ford’s Chennai plant on flatbed trucks were notable developments.