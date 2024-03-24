March 2024 Week 4 Auto News Roundup – MG, Nissan, VW, Tata, Hyundai, Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Yezdi

Among upcoming launches, Nissan Magnite facelift is one of the hottest, rivaling other sub 4m SUVs like Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300 and Kiger

The fourth week of March 2024 is behind us leaving breadcrumbs of developments to pick up. These developments will lay steps for the automotive industry to evolve and shape the future. Without further ado, let’s dive into all the developments that took place last week.

Nissan Honda Partnership

Both automotive juggernauts have signed an MoU to navigate Indian automotive sector by pooling in resources and expertise. Together, the companies aim to better position their products by sharing technology and vision contributing to carbon neutrality and zero traffic fatalities.

Volkswagen Test Mule – Or Is It Skoda?

Something is cooking at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India and the first test mule spotted recently shows the vehicle from the rear. It could be Skoda’s already announced sub 4m SUV. But the overall proportions, C-pillar shape and tail lights reminded me of Taigun, suggesting a facelift in the works. More details will be revealed with future spy shots.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted

For the first time ever, Nissan magnite facelift is spotted donning new set of wheels. While magnite helped Nissan stay afloat in India, Magnite facelift is poised to expand sales envelope. We hope it gets rain-sensing wipers, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM and other missing features.

MG Cyberster, MG 4, MG 5, Comet Convertible and JV With JSW

At a recent event held in Mumbai, JSW Group and MG announced their joint venture and gave a glimpse of new JV’s future roadmap. The same event witnessed unveiling of MG Cybesrter electric sports car, MG 4 electric hatchback, MG 5 electric estate and MG Comet Convertible concept.

Suzuki Escudo and Torqnado Names Trademarked

Interestingly, Suzuki Motor Corporation has trademarked two new names in the form of Escudo and Torqnado in India. Going by Suzuki’s global naming strategies, Escudo could be used with the upcoming 7-Seater version of Grand Vitara. Suzuki Motor Corporation also holds trademarks for their motorcycles and Torqnado could be used on a 2W.

BMW iX xDrive50 Launched

After launching the iX xDrive40, BMW is bringing the more performant xDrive50 variant to Indian buyers via CBU route. The car is launched at a price of close to Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-sh) and it rivals other electric mid-size SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Jaguar.

Citroen eC3 Scores 0 Crash Safety Rating From GNCAP

The CMP platform from Citroen was put to test by Global NCAP and awarded 0 Stars to eC3 electric hatchback. Something similar was reflected in the Latin NCAP crash test of a Brazilian-spec Citroen C3 ICE which got 0 Stars as well.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Launched

Taigun gets two more trim levels – GT Plus Sport and GT Line under the new ‘Sport’ trim plan. These bring cosmetic updates inside and out, lending a sporty appeal. GT Plus Sport only gets 1.5L engine and GT Line only gets 1.0L engine.

Hyundai Verna and Creta Recall

Last week, Hyundai recalled 7,698 units of Verna sedan and Creta SUV owing to a potential fault in the electronic controller unit governing the pump inside the CVT gearbox. Kia Sonet was recalled for the same issue a month ago.

2024 Tata Tiago EV Update Launched

With a minor update, Tata Motors has made 2024 Tiago EV even more value for money than it already was. The company has done it by adding auto-dimming IRVM and a 45W fast USB charger at no additional cost. Nice!

India-Made Honda Elevate Launched In Japan As WR-V

Stepping up their export game, HCIL (Honda Cars India Limited) has commenced shipping of Elevate to Japan where it is sold under the WR-V name. When compared to Indian pricing, WR-V in Japan is priced more attractively.

Bajaj CNG Bike

The maker of iconic Pulsar motorcycles is exploring CNG powertrain options. Their upcoming CNG offering is in testing phase and was spotted recently. It could boast of being the most fuel-efficient motorcycle at launch and promise lowest running cost.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250

Sticking with Bajaj, the company is updating its Pulsar 250 models with latest features. Both N250 and F250 are likely to get these updates including a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and USD front forks, among others.

Classic Legends Dealer Event – Yezdi and BSA Launches, Scoops

One of the attendees of Classic Legend’s recent dealer event revealed to us company’s future roadmap. Showcased motorcycles at the event were Roadking 334 Concept, Roadking 500 Concept, Streetfighter 334, Adventure Rally Pro and BSA Goldstar 650. Except for Roadking concepts, other motorcycles will launch by the end of this year. Scoops included 500cc and 250cc engine development along with EVs.

Ather Rizta Water Wading Test

Set to break covers at Ather Community Day event on 6th April, new Rizta scooter is poised to take on rivals from Ola, TVS, Bajaj and Simple. Company demonstrated battery’s IP67 rating with a water-wading test.

Hero Launched Vida Advantage Package

In a bid to draw more electric scooter buyers towards them, Hero MotoCorp has introduced Vida Advantage Package worth Rs. 27,000. Customers buying Vida V1 scooter could opt for this package at no additional cost. The offer lasts till April 31st, 2024. You can read about Vida Advantage Package in detail here.

TVS Ronin SCR Patented In India

Remember the four custom Ronin bikes displayed at TVS MotoSoul event last year? Of these four, the one designed by TVS Design Team has now been trademarked by the company raising launch speculations. Ronin SCR aims to be a Scramler with off-road worthy hardware.

Honda Stylo Scooter Patented

Among the long list of patents and trademarks, Honda added one more. This time, it is Stylo 160 scooter design. Interestingly, this is not the new Stylo scooter that debuted last month. But, the older Stylo design. If launched, it will take on classic-styled scooters from Vespa and Yamaha.

Hero 2W Electric CV Patented

Currently absent in commercial 2W EV segment, Hero MotoCorp is set to make a grand entrance. Company’s upcoming 2W electric CV was recently patented, revealing a bare-bones vehicle that seems to pack a larger battery for a higher range and slightly less cargo space.

Hero New Large Scooter Patented

The company has patented a new large-format family scooter that could either be an ICE offering or an EV. If EV, it could be positioned below the current Vida V1 lineup. If it is an ICE offering, it could be the new large scooter for the brand. Something Maestro currently is, but missing on company’s website.