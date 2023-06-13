Tata Tiago EV Most Popular In Smaller Cities – Has 24% Women Buyers

Close to 50% of Tata Tiago EV sales are from smaller towns and cities, higher than 35% coming from top 10 cities

Available at a starting price of Rs 8.69 lakh, Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable 4-door electric car in India. It was launched last year in September, whereas deliveries commenced from February 2023. Tiago EV has already achieved a sales milestone of 15,000 units.

Sales data has revealed some interesting insights about who all are buying Tiago EV and locations that have the highest sales. Tiago EV’s market positioning as a vogue, youthful brand has been a success, as a significant percentage of customers are youngsters, first-time car buyers and women.

Tiago EV – 49% sales from smaller towns and cities

In Tiago EV’s overall sales till date, the top 10 cities in the country have contributed 35%. The next 10 cities have contributed 16%. Remaining 49% sales of Tiago EV are from other parts of the country. This clearly shows a major preference for the electric hatch in smaller towns and cities. Another interesting thing to note is that Tiago EV has higher sales numbers in comparison to Nexon EV at certain locations. Some examples include Bilaspur, Satara, Shimoga and various small towns in Kerala.

Preference for Tiago EV across smaller towns and cities is a sign of mainstream adoption of electric cars. Just a few years back, most people would have frowned upon the idea of an electric car in entry-level segment. The usual argument was the potentially high pricing. However, Tata changed the rules of the game by launching Tiago EV at an affordable price point. Moreover, it gets a range of advanced features that are not available with entry-level ICE-based hatchbacks.

Preference for Tiago EV across smaller towns and cities could be due to multiple factors. One reason could be the easy availability of private parking space, where charging points can be easily installed. Smaller towns and cities have a higher percentage of single-storey or 2-3 floor homes, as compared to thousands of high-rises seen in top cities.

24% of Tiago EV buyers are women

Industry average for women car buyers is around 12 percent. In case of Tiago EV, percentage of women buyers is just double at 24%. Tiago EV is also popular among first-time car buyers. This group accounts for nearly 24% of the sales. Another key insight is that around 56% of Tiago EV customers are below 40 years of age.

Tiago EV has sporty styling and is available in a range of exciting colour options. Some key highlights include projector headlamps, eye-catchy DRLs, contrast roof and hyper-style wheels. Inside, Tiago EV offers leatherette upholstery, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, digital instrument cluster and smart watch connectivity.

Tiago EV is available in two variants – medium range and long range. On a full charge, range is 250 km and 315 km, respectively. Tata is offering 8 years / 1.60 lakh km warranty on the battery pack and motor. Vehicle warranty is 3 years / 1.25 lakh km.

