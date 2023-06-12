KTM Electric Scooter Spied Testing For The First Time

Design for this KTM electric scooter is similar to that of EMotion concept surfaced some time ago with sharp and distinctive styling

Team Orange is looking to expand its portfolio to include both vehicles for the present and future. We’re talking about KTM’s electric 2W portfolio that the Austrian company has hinted at multiple times already. The first set of test mules surfaced recently. Reveals a sporty and muscular electric scooter that resembles the EMotion concept.

Conversely, this electric scooter might very well be Husqvarna’s as well. Regardless of whether this is for KTM or Husqvarna, Bajaj will manufacture it at its new Akurdi plant dedicated to EV production under the Chetak Technology name. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

KTM Electric Scooter Spotted Testing

We would wager that this is a KTM Electric scooter and not Husqvarna. We say this because this test mule doesn’t look anything like the recent Husqvarna Vectorr concept. If Bajaj is co-developing an electric scooter for Husqvarna, there would be some semblance with Vectorr. The test engineer wore KTM’s riding gear too, kinda giving it away.

This test mule has a dual projector setup arranged vertically, a design aesthetic that KTM has used with its rally motorcycles. EMotion concept by Kiska deliberately achieved to resemble KTM’s edgy and sharp aesthetics. Except for the wide-body panels on the EMotion concept, this new test mule is reminiscent of the EMotion concept by Kiska and is highly likely to be for KTM.

For starters, this is not a step-through scooter at all. There is a large tunnel above the floorboard-mounted battery. This battery section has a blue sticker that reads “Clima Energiefonds” (Climate Energy Funds), which denotes EU’s and Austria’s electric vehicle subsidies.

We have a tall windscreen at the front, an 8” touchscreen instrumentation system behind it, a muscular front apron, sleek side body panels, tall alloy wheels at both ends (probably 14”), single piece seat, custom CNC-milled aluminium swingarm, grab rail and air-cooling jacket. These CNC-milled metallic parts are for prototyping only, while production parts will probably be cast.

Powertrain details revealed by EMotion

There are disc brakes at both ends. Motor is likely to be a mid-mounted one. Belt drive is highly probable given that this is an electric vehicle with a perception of vibe-free operation. All lighting is LED and the KTM electric scooter features front RSU telescopic forks and a single-sided rear mono-shock. ABS rings are visible, so the company might bundle dual-channel ABS.

EMotion stands for Electric Mobility in L-Category for all generations. Design documentation reveals a 4 kW (5.5 bhp) and an 8 kW (11 bhp) variation. Top speed might be around 100 km/h and range might be around 100 km. This test mule is likely to be the very first and hence features make-shift 3D printed body panels. Given how popular e-scooters have become in India, there is a possibility of this launching in India as well.

