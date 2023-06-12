Maruti Jimny base vs top variant – Side by side compared

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door base Zeta and top spec Alpha variants both recent 4×4 drive train and low range transfer as standard

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, launched in India on 7th June 2023 is being offered in two variants of base Zeta and top spec Alpha. Prices range from Rs. 12.74 – 15.05 lakh depending on the variant and both variants receive similar features, safety equipment and draw power via the same engine lineup. However, there are some subtle differences between the two trims which are revealed in a walk around video released by The Car Show on their channel.

Highlighting the differences between Maruti Jimny off-roader Zeta and Alpha, the video starts off with the prices, wherein there is a Rs 95,000 difference between the two. Though on first glance there do not seem to be many differences, the video draws our attention to various features that are available on the Alpha trim that are not being offered with the Zeta variant.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta Vs Alpha

Of the two models on display in the video, the Jimny Zeta variant gets an all-black exterior colour scheme while the Alpha variant is seen in a bluish black, a new colour introduced by Maruti Suzuki Nexa. The front end of both cars show off some differences with the base Zeta variant sporting standard halogen headlamps.

It does not receive fog lamps or headlamp washer while the Alpha trim sports projector headlamps, fog lamps and headlamp washer. The grille design is the same on both variants receiving chrome treatment and the Suzuki logo in the center. Getting to the side profile, Jimny Zeta and Alpha are differentiated by the fact that the Zeta trim gets 15 inch steel wheels while the Alpha sports 15 inch alloy wheels in gun metal black.

The top spec variant also gets sensors on its front doors, mirrors finished in gloss black and body coloured door handles, all of which are missing on the base variant. Common to both are side indicators and plain roof lines. Towards the rear, the Alpha trim also gets rear wiper, washer and defogger along with a request sensor which are not offered on the Zeta variant.

Maruti Jimny Zeta Vs Alpha – Interiors

It is in the interiors that the two variants of Jimny are set apart due to added features being offered in the top spec variant. While seating and upholstery are the same, the Alpha sports a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system as against a 7 inch system seen on the Zeta.

The Alpha also gets an automatic climate control as against the manual system seen on the Zeta and also sports keyless entry, push button start, folding ORVMs and automatic headlamps which are missed out on the Zeta variant. Steering with tilt adjustment, Bluetooth connectivity with phone and audio streaming, anti-glare rear view mirrors, rear parking sensors and reverse camera are features common to both Zeta and Alpha variants.

Safety features are also common to both variants with a total of 6 airbags, electronic stability program, ABS, EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts while even automatic transmission is offered from the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta and Alpha trims have the same engine and transmission lineup. They draw power via a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 104.8 hp power and 134.2 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 4 speed automatic transmission. Fuel efficiency stands at 16.94 km/l in manual and at 16.39 km/l in automatic while Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system is standard.