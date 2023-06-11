Hero Xtreme 160R Black with Golden USD Forks – Revving sound revealed

Hero MotoCorp is upping its game in performance segment with updates for existing portfolio and new product launches

Hero Xtreme 160R is pretty well-equipped, offering a sporty profile, peppy performance and a range of connectivity features. However, with rivals like Bajaj Pulsar NS160 getting premium features such as USD forks and dual ABS, it has become imperative for Xtreme 160R to catch up.

Hero will soon launch an updated version of Xtreme 160R, which will be getting USD forks. There could be other updates such as improved styling and new colour options. Some new features could also be introduced. In the latest teaser, we can see Xtreme 160R black colour with black alloys and golden USD forks. Hero has also teased the exhaust and revving sound.

Xtreme 160R to get USD forks

While Hero Xtreme has a sporty design, the standard telescopic forks dilute the overall look. It feels like a commuter bike, which weighs in even more as Hero is commonly associated with entry-level bikes. A need to upgrade was never felt before, as most other prominent rivals were using the same equipment. Apart from Pulsar NS160, Hero Xtreme 160R competes with TVS Apache RTR 160 and Suzuki Gixxer.

Earlier this year in March, Bajaj took the initiative to offer more value to enthusiasts looking for an entry-level performance machine. It came with the launch of updated Pulsar NS160 and NS200, both of which were equipped with USD front forks. All while achieving a more muscular and dominating profile, USD forks ensure agile handling and aid fast cornering. In essence, USD forks are relevant in terms of both aesthetics and functionality.

Hero MotoCorp is looking to achieve a similar set of advantages with Xtreme 160R. Official teasers now reveal the addition of golden USD front forks. As merely adding USD forks may not be enough, Hero may introduce some other updates as well. Following Bajaj Pulsar and Hero Xtreme, TVS and Suzuki could also introduce similar updates with their respective bikes.

No engine tweaks

Updated Hero Xtreme will continue with the same engine as earlier. The engine has already been upgraded to comply with the stricter BS6 Phase II emission norms. Powering Hero Extreme 160R is a 163 cc, air cooled motor that generates 15 PS of max power and 14 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. In comparison, Pulsar NS160 has a 160.3 cc, oil cooled, 4-valve motor that makes 17.2 PS and 14.6 Nm.

Updated Hero Xtreme 160R could have an improved safety kit with features like dual-channel ABS. It may not be standard, but could be offered with the top-spec variant. In its current form, Xtreme 160R has single-channel ABS with 276 mm and 220 mm petal disc at front and rear, respectively. Pulsar NS160 and NS200 are already equipped with dual-channel ABS.